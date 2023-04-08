JSX vs KRM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 32

The 32nd match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will see JK Super XI (JSX) squaring off against the KRM Panthers (KRM) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday, April 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JSX vs KRM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The KRM Panthers have won all of their last three matches. JK Super XI, on the other hand, have secured a solitary victory in three appearances.

JK Super XI have not shown the spark yet, and the KRM Panthers are expected to win this encounter.

JSX vs KRM Match Details

The 32nd match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 8 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:45 AM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JSX vs KRM, Match 32

Date and Time: 8th April 2023, 1:45 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Ecovert FM and TGS, where a total of 203 runs were scored at a loss of 4 wickets.

JSX vs KRM Form Guide

JSX - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

KRM - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

JSX vs KRM Probable Playing XI

JSX Playing XI

No injury updates

Gurwinder Singh, Lakwinder Singh, Asif Mahmood (wk), Manpreet Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Imran Khan, Mohammad Fazal, Mandeep Husan, Atif Malik, Sunny Kumar, Raja Hukam Dad

KRM Playing XI

No injury updates

Sakheer Hussain, Rahul Gopi, Hashim Mohammed (wk), Hamoud Jandu, Sajid Mahmood, Subash Sivan, Naveen Jayan, John Peter, Khadarvalli Shaik, Arjun Narayanakutty, Sunil Musthafa

JSX vs KRM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shahid

A Shahid is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Mohammed is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Singh

S Hussain and G Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Satnam Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Shaik

M Husan and K Shaik are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Narayanakutty is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Jandu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Jandu and S Sivan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Balvinder is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JSX vs KRM match captain and vice-captain choices

M Husan Lal

M Husan Lal will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 70 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last two matches.

G Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Davinder as he will bat in the middle order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 81 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for JSX vs KRM, Match 32

G Singh

H Jandu

M Husan Lal

K Shaik

A Narayanakutty

JK Super XI vs KRM Panthers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

JK Super XI vs KRM Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Shahid

Batters: G Singh, L Satnam Singh, S Hussain

All-rounders: K Shaik, M Husan Lal, S Musthafa, A Narayanakutty

Bowlers: S Sivan, S Balvinder, H Jandu

JK Super XI vs KRM Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Shahid

Batters: G Singh, L Satnam Singh

All-rounders: K Shaik, M Husan Lal, A Narayanakutty

Bowlers: S Sivan, S Balvinder, H Jandu, I Ayoub, S Mahmood

Poll : 0 votes