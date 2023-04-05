KHE vs ACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 24

The 24th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will see Khandan XI (KHE) squaring off against Arqum Cricket Club (ACC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday, April 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KHE vs ACC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Khandan XI have lost their last two matches. Arqum Cricket Club, on the other hand, have secured victories in one of three apperances.

Khandan XI will give it their all to win the match, but Arqum Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KHE vs ACC Match Details

The 24th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 2:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHE vs ACC, Match 24

Date and Time: 5th April 2023, 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Interglobe Marine and Colatta Chocolates, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

KHE vs ACC Form Guide

KHE - L L

ACC - L L W

KHE vs ACC Probable Playing XI

KHE Playing XI

No injury updates

Muzammel Safdar, Tariq Owaisi, Zeeshan Khan, Abdullah Asad (wk), Ali Mazhar, Umer Abbas, Rashid Khan, Aazi Shah, Asad Alee, Waleed Rahim, Muzaffar Kashif

ACC Playing XI

No injury updates

Adnaan Khan (wk), Farhan babar, Jaffer Naqvi, karan Menon, Hamad Shahzad (c), Abdullah Ghazi, Wajahat Butt-I, Muhammad Hilal, Muhammad Qasim-ll, Fawad Hussain, Jagraj Singh

KHE vs ACC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Khan

A Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Mazhar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Naqvi

K Menon and J Naqvi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Safdar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Ghazi

A Alee and A Ghazi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Butt is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ullah and J Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Qasim is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KHE vs ACC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ghazi

A Ghazi will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 44 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches.

A Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Khan as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 140 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KHE vs ACC, Match 24

A Ghazi

J Singh

A Khan

K Menon

M Safdar

Khandan XI vs Arqum Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Khandan XI vs Arqum Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Khan

Batters: K Menon, J Naqvi, M Safdar, T Owaisi

All-rounders: A Ghazi, A Alee, W Rahim, W Butt

Bowlers: J Singh, A Ullah

Khandan XI vs Arqum Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Khan

Batters: K Menon, J Naqvi, M Safdar, H Shahzad

All-rounders: A Ghazi, A Alee, W Rahim, W Butt

Bowlers: J Singh, A Ullah

