KHE vs OSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 28

Khandan XI (KHE) will go up against Our Souq Cricket Club (OSC) in the 28th match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday (April 6). Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Khandan XI have managed to win one out of their three and are 10th in the points table. They won their last game against Arqum Cricket Club by 48 runs.

Our Souq Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won two of their three matches and are seventh in the standings. They won their last game against SRK Diesel Trading by five wickets.

KHE vs OSC Match Details

The 28th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 6 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah on Thursday (April 6). at 11:59 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KHE vs OSC, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 28

Date and Time: 6th April, 11:59 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

KHE vs OSC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Ground has been quite helpful to the batters. Bowlers keeping their lines and lengths tight would essentially be doing well on this track.

Batters, once set, can also look to play their shots freely and score runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 110 runs.

KHE vs OSC Form Guide (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

KHE: W-L-L

OSC: W-L-W

KHE vs OSC probable playing 11s for today’s match

KHE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KHE Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Khan, Umer Abbas, Rashid Khan, Abdullah Asad, Muzammel Safdar, Ali Mazhar, Tariq Owaisi, Asad Alee, Waleed Rahim, Aazi Shah, Muzaffar Kashif.

OSC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

OSC Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Arif, Harsha Cooray, Mohammed Ubaidulla, Vimukthi Kulatunga, Abdur Gafur Saddam, Dumindu Kasthuriarachchi, Pubudu Bandara, Ravindu Rathnayake, Faisur Rehman, Fadi Jaffer Kookot, Rishon Sudeep.

KHE vs OSC Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdullah Asad (3 matches, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 122.22)

Asad has scored 44 runs in three matches. He is a safe wicketkeeper as well who can help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Zeeshan Khan (3 matches, 93 runs, Strike Rate: 226.83)

Zeeshan has been in great form and is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has amassed 93 runs at a strike rate of 226.83 in three matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravindu Rathnayake (3 matches, 17 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 80.95 and Economy Rate: 8.60)

Ravindu has been performing from both ends and could be a useful pick. He has scored 17 runs while picking up three wickets in three matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Umer Abbas (3 matches, 35 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 194.44 and Economy Rate: 9.50)

Abbas, though placed in the bowler’s category, has been helpful with the bat as well. He has smashed 35 runs while scalping one wicket in three matches.

KHE vs OSC match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Ravindu Rathnayake

Rathnayake has scored 17 runs and also picked up three wickets in this tournament. He could be a fine choice to lead your fantasy team.

Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan has been a star performer with the bat for his side in this tournament, amassing 93 runs. He can be another great choice for captaincy roles in your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for KHE vs OSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Abdullah Asad: 44 runs in 3 matches

Zeeshan Khan: 93 runs in 3 matches

Ravindu Rathnayake: 17 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

Umer Abbas: 35 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches

Harsha Cooray: 75 runs in 3 matches

KHE vs OSC match expert tips

Ravindu Rathnayake could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball. Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this KHE vs OSC match, click here!

KHE vs OSC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head-to-Head League

KHE vs OSC Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

KHE vs OSC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abdullah Asad.

Batters: Harsha Cooray, Zeeshan Khan, Tariq Owaisi.

All-rounders: Ravindu Rathnayake, Faisur Rehman, Fadi Jaffer Kookot, Asad Alee.

Bowlers: Umer Abbas, Mohammed Ubaidulla, Pubudu Bandara.

KHE vs OSC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

KHE vs OSC Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

KHE vs OSC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abdullah Asad.

Batters: Harsha Cooray, Zeeshan Khan, Tariq Owaisi.

All-rounders: Ravindu Rathnayake, Faisur Rehman, Asad Alee, Waleed Rahim.

Bowlers: Pubudu Bandara, Vimukthi Kulatunga, Aazi Shah.

Poll : 0 votes