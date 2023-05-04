KIN-XI vs ALB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 51

The 51st match of the ECS Milan T10 will see Kings XI (KIN-XI) squaring off against Albano (ALB) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Thursday, May 4.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KIN-XI vs ALB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Kings XI have won five of their last eight matches. Albano, on the other hand, have won two of their last seven matches of the season.

Albano will give it their all to win the match, but Kings XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KIN-XI vs ALB Match Details

The 51st match of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on May 4 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KIN-XI vs ALB, Match 51

Date and Time: 4th May 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Brescia Cricket Club and Janjua Brescia, where a total of 133 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

KIN-XI vs ALB Form Guide

KIN-XI - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

ALB - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

KIN-XI vs ALB Probable Playing XI

KIN-XI Playing XI

No injury updates

Farhan Javaid (wk), Soumi Ryder, Jagmeet- Singh, Simranjit- Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh, Rizwan Tahir, Jaipal Singh (c), Ullah Habib, Kanwaljot Singh

ALB Playing XI

No injury updates

Monu Lal (c), Jasvir Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Bunty Singh, Kuldip Singh, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ajay Kumar, Gurjit- Singh, Hardeep Singh (wk), Hardeep Singh-I, Bharti Bangar

KIN-XI vs ALB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Kumar

I Shaikh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. F Javaid is another good pick for today's exciting match.

Batters

Simranjit Singh

Sarbjit Singh and Simranjit Singh are the two best batters picks for the Dream11 team. A Kumar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Singh

J Singh and M Lal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Abdullah is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Singh and J Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. U Habib is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KIN-XI vs ALB match captain and vice-captain choices

M Lal

M Lal will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 476 points in the last seven matches.

J Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Singh as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 761 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for KIN-XI vs ALB, Match 51

M Lal

Jaswinder Singh

Jagmeet Singh

K Singh

Simarjit Singh

Kings XI vs Albano Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kings XI vs Albano Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Kumar

Batters: S Singh, S Singh, A Kumar

All-rounders: M Lal, J Singh, A Abdullah

Bowlers: J Singh, K Singh, B Bangar, U Habib

Kings XI vs Albano Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Kumar

Batters: S Singh, A Kumar

All-rounders: M Lal, J Singh

Bowlers: J Singh, K Singh, B Bangar, U Habib, A Nirman, P Kumar

Poll : 0 votes