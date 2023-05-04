KIN-XI vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 52

The 52nd match of the ECS Milan T10 will see Kings XI squaring off against Bergamo Cricket Club (KIN-XI vs BCC) on Thursday, May 4. The Milan Cricket Ground in Milan will host this all-important contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KIN-XI vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Kings XI have won five of their last eight matches and are slowly finding some momentum. Victory in this upcoming game will boost their confidence even further going forward in this tournament.

Bergamo Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won four of their last nine matches. They have looked good at times, but inconsistency has been an issue they will look to solve starting with this contest.

Bergamo Cricket Club will give it their all to win this ECS Milan T10 match, but Kings XI are the better side and are expected to win what should be a nail-biting encounter.

KIN-XI vs BCC Match Details

The 52nd match of the ECS Milan T10 2023 will be played on Thursday, May 4, at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Kings XI vs Bergamo Cricket Club, Match 52, ECS Milan T10.

Date and Time: May 4, 2023, Thursday; 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan has usually looked good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically astute and boast some natural talent will be able to score on this surface, but it's the bowlers who are expected to rule the roost.

Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh track. The last match played at this venue was between Brescia Cricket Club and Janjua Brescia, where a total of 133 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

KIN-XI vs BCC Form Guide

Kings XI - Won five of their last eight matches.

Bergamo Cricket Club - Won four of their last nine matches.

KIN-XI vs BCC Probable Playing XI

KIN-XI Playing XI

No major injury updates for Kings XI ahead of this important match.

Farhan Javaid (wk), Soumi Ryder, Jagmeet- Singh, Simranjit- Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh, Rizwan Tahir, Jaipal Singh (c), Ullah Habib, Kanwaljot Singh

BCC Playing XI

No prominent injury updates for Bergamo Cricket Club heading into this ECS Milan T10 encounter.

Dara Shikoh, Pramod Kumar Sudida (wk), Baljit- Singh (c), Jaspreet- Singh, Ahtasham Javaid, Sonu Lal, Mandeep- Singh, Jaspal Ram, Khurram Shahzad II, Kamaljit Singh-I, Satwinder Ram

KIN-XI vs BCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Kumar

P Kumar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your KIN-XI vs BCC Dream11 fantasy team as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. Kumar is expected to play well in this match and will look to lead his team to victory.

V Kumar is another good option for you to consider adding to your fantasy outfit for this match.

Batters

Simranjit Singh

Sarbjit Singh and Simranjit Singh are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team for this ECS Milan T10 2023 contest.

M Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he could also prove to be a good pick for your fantasy outfit for this match.

All-rounders

J Singh

Jagmeet Singh and D Shikoh are the best all-rounder picks for your KIN-XI vs BCC Dream11 fantasy team. Both players are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their potential to get you fantasy points.

Jaspreet Singh is another good pick for you to consider adding to your Dream11 team for this contest.

Bowlers

J Singh

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for this ECS Milan T10 2023 encounter are K Singh and J Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs, which will improve their chances of picking up wickets.

U Habib could also prove to be a good pick for your fantasy outfit for Thursday's match.

KIN-XI vs BCC match captain and vice-captain choices

D Shikoh

D Shikoh will bat in the middle order and is also expected to bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for your KIN-XI vs BCC Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in what should be a close match and has earned 561 points in the last nine outings.

J Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Singh the captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the grand leagues for this match. He will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him an excellent candidate for captaincy and/or vice-captaincy.

Singh has earned 761 points in his last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for KIN-XI vs BCC, Match 52

Jaswinder Singh

Jagmeet Singh

K Singh

Simarjit Singh

D Shikoh

Kings XI vs Bergamo Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. These players will be able to get you plenty of points from both the batting and bowling departments.

Making them the captain or vice-captain of your KIN-XI vs BCC Dream11 fantasy team is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kings XI vs Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Kings XI vs Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head to Head League

Wicket-keeper: P Kumar.

Batters: S Singh, S Singh, M Singh.

All-rounders: J Singh, J Singh, D Shikoh, B Singh, J Ram.

Bowlers: J Singh, K Singh.

Kings XI vs Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Kings XI vs Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand Leagues

Wicket-keeper: P Kumar.

Batters: S Singh, M Singh.

All-rounders: J Singh, J Singh, D Shikoh, A Abdullah, J Ram.

Bowlers: J Singh, K Singh, U Habib.

