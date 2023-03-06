KOT vs KLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League, Match 14

The Koparkairne Titans will go up against the Kalyan Tuskers (KOT vs KLT) in the 14th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League on Monday, March 6. The Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane will host this highly-anticipated fixture.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KOT vs KLT match details, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Koparkairne Titans have won one out of their three matches and are seventh in the points table. They lost their last game against Belapur Blasters by seven wickets.

The Kalyan Tuskers, on the other hand, have a similar record but due to better net run-rate, are sixth in the standings. They won their last match against Sanpada Scorpions by eight wickets.

While the Titans will be looking to get back to winning ways, the Tuskers will want to keep up their new-found momentum. That means this promises to be an entertaining encounter on Monday.

KOT vs KLT Match Details

The 14th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League will be played on Monday, March 6, at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane, at 01:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Koparkairne Titans vs Kalyan Tuskers, Navi Mumbai Premier League, Match 14.

Date and Time: March 6, 2023, 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane.

KOT vs KLT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium is primarily batting-friendly and there is unlikely to be much in it for the pacers. However, spinners will have fun bowling here due to the turn and bounce on offer from the pitch. Batters, once set, can also look to play their shots freely and score runs.

Teams prefer to chase here and that should be the way forward for the team winning the toss on Monday. The average first innings score at this venue is 126 runs.

Last 5 Matches (Navi Mumbai Premier League)

Matches won by the team batting first: 2.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3.

Average first innings score: 126.

Average second innings score: 129.

KOT vs KLT Form Guide (Navi Mumbai Premier League)

KOT: L, W, L.

KLT: W, L, L.

KOT vs KLT probable playing 11s for today’s match

KOT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Koparkairne Titans heading into this must-win encounter.

KOT Probable Playing 11

Shourya Nilesh Desai, Aditya Pawar, Hrishikesh Chavan, Ramanpreet Singh, Siddhesh Ingawale, Akhilesh Shimpi, Kartik Savla, Kunal Nawarange, Gulam Rasul Shaikh, Mohammad Saif Shaikh, Sarfaraz.

KLT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Kalyan Tuskers ahead of this key match.

KLT Probable Playing 11

Arman Shaikh, Yogesh Patil, Japjeeth Randhawa, Kaushik Kharat, Raunaq Sharma, Aditya Dhumal, Salman Ahmed, Ajay Mishra, Yash Singh, Anjdeep Lad, Ninad Thakur.

KOT vs KLT Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Arman Shaikh (Three matches, 16 runs, Strike Rate: 133.33)

Arman Shaikh has been a decent wicket-keeper for his team. While he has only scored 16 runs in last three games, his wicketkeeping skills can help you fetch hefty points. This makes Shaikh a potentially key pick for your KOT vs KLT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Japjeeth Randhawa (Three matches, 158 runs, Strike Rate: 118.80)

Japjeeth Randhawa is the highest run scorer in this year's Navi Mumbai Premier League with 158 runs in three matches. He could be a decisive pick for your fantasy team for Monday's contest.

Top All-rounder Pick

Akhilesh Shimpi (Three matches, two runs and seven wickets, Strike Rate: 25.00 and Economy Rate: 5.58)

Akhilesh Shimpi has simply been phenomenal with the ball so far in this tournament. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy of 5.58 in three matches and could make him a valuable selection for your KOT vs KLT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sarfaraz (Three matches, 18 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 90.00 and Economy Rate: 6.09)

Sarfaraz has not just been scalping wickets but has been handy with the bat too. He has scored 18 runs while picking up two wickets in three matches and could deliver once again on Monday.

KOT vs KLT match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Japjeeth Randhawa

Japjeeth Randhawa has been in excellent form in this tournament. He has amassed 158 runs at a strike-rate of 118.80 in five matches and could be the perfect fit for your fantasy team's captaincy position on Monday.

Aditya Dhumal

Aditya Dhumal has been contributing to team’s success from both ends and could be an excellent captain for your KOT vs KLT Dream11 fantasy outfit. He has smashed 34 runs while picking up three wickets in two matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for KOT vs KLT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Arman Shaikh: 16 runs in three matches.

Japjeeth Randhawa: 158 runs in three matches.

Akhilesh Shimpi: Two runs and seven wickets in three matches.

Sarfaraz: 18 runs and two wickets in three matches.

Aditya Dhumal: 34 runs and three wickets in two matches.

KOT vs KLT match expert tips

Akhilesh Shimpi could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level in both the batting and bowling departments.

KOT vs KLT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

Koparkairne Titans vs Kalyan Tuskers Dream11 Prediction #1 - Navi Mumbai Premier League

Koparkairne Titans vs Kalyan Tuskers Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Arman Shaikh.

Batters: Aditya Pawar, Ramanpreet Singh, Japjeeth Randhawa, Salman Ahmed.

All-rounders: Raunaq Sharma, Aditya Dhumal, Yogesh Patil, Akhilesh Shimpi, Kunal Nawarange.

Bowlers: Sarfaraz.

KOT vs KLT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

Koparkairne Titans vs Kalyan Tuskers Dream11 Prediction - Navi Mumbai Premier League

Koparkairne Titans vs Kalyan Tuskers Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Arman Shaikh.

Batters: Aditya Pawar, Japjeeth Randhawa, Siddhesh Ingawale.

All-rounders: Raunaq Sharma, Aditya Dhumal, Yogesh Patil, Akhilesh Shimpi, Kunal Nawarange.

Bowlers: Mohammad Saif Shaikh, Yash Singh.

