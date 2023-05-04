KS vs ETF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy, Match 16

The 16th match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will see Kuwait Swedish (KS) squaring off against Ecovert FM (ETF) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KS vs ETF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Kuwait Swedish started off well by winning their first match by 17 runs. Ecovert FM, on the other hand, failed to defend the total of 170.

Ecovert FM were impressive in the last game, but Kuwait Swedish are expected to win this exciting encounter.

KS vs ETF Match Details

The 16th match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will be played on May 5 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KS vs ETF, Match 16

Date and Time: 5th May 2023, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Kuwait Swedish and Ceylinco Express CC, where a total of 341 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

KS vs ETF Form Guide

KS - W

ETF - L

KS vs ETF Probable Playing XI

KS Playing XI

No injury updates

Het Kishore, Khalid Butt, Usman Ghani, Ravija Sandaruwan (wk), Mohammad Faysal, Ridmika Nimesh, Ali Zaheer, Yasin Patel, Mohammed Sumon, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed (c), Sayed Monib

ETF Playing XI

No injury updates

Naveen Jacob (c & wk), Omar Abdullah, Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II, Faizan Farooq, Rooh Ullah-Khan, Murshid Mustafa, Muzammil Khalid, Bashart Ali, Praveen Raj Rao, Abdullah Khan-I, Bikram Raj Karan

KS vs ETF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Sandaruwan

R Sandaruwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Jacob is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

O Abdullah

F Farooq and O Abdullah are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Kishore played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Zaheeruddin

M Mustafa and A Zaheeruddin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Nimesh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Ghulam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Monib and A Ghulam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Sumon is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KS vs ETF match captain and vice-captain choices

A Zaheeruddin

A Zaheeruddin will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 36 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

R Sandaruwan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Sandaruwan as he will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 69 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for KS vs ETF, Match 16

O Abdullah

A Zaheeruddin

R Sandaruwan

A Ghulam

S Monib

Kuwait Swedish vs Ecovert FM Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kuwait Swedish vs Ecovert FM Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Sandaruwan, N Jacob

Batters: O Abdullah, F Farooq

All-rounders: A Zaheeruddin, M Mustafa, R Nimesh, B Ali

Bowlers: A Ghulam, S Monib, M Sumon

Kuwait Swedish vs Ecovert FM Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Sandaruwan, U Ghani

Batters: O Abdullah

All-rounders: A Zaheeruddin, M Mustafa, R Nimesh, B Ali

Bowlers: A Ghulam, P Raj, Y Patel, M Sumon

