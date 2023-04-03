KS vs NSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 24

Kuwait Swedish will go up against NCM Sporting Club (KS vs NSC) in the 24th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League on Monday, April 3. The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KS vs NSC playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Kuwait Swedish have won one out of their two matches and are third in the Group B points table. They won their last match against EcovertFM by 37 runs and will be keen to get their second win on the bounce.

NCM Sporting Club, on the other hand, have failed to win either of their two matches and are sixth in the Group B points table. They lost their last match against JK Super XI by eight wickets and desperately need to turn their form around in this year's Kuwait Ramadan T10 League.

KS vs NSC Match Details

The 24th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 3 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, April 3, from 01:45 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Sporting Club, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 24.

Date and Time: April 3, 2023, 01:45 AM IST.

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

KS vs NSC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground has been equally helpful to the batters as well as the bowlers. Bowlers keeping their lines and lengths tight will be essential if they are to do well on this track. Batters, once set, can also look to play their shots freely and score runs.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score at the venue being 93.

KS vs NSC Form Guide (Kuwait Ramadan T10 League)

Kuwait Swedish: W.

NCM Sporting Club: L.

KS vs NSC probable playing 11s for today’s match

KS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Kuwait Swedish heading into this important contest.

KS Probable Playing 11

Ravija Sandaruwan, Asanka Silva, Nadeem Sheikh, Ahsan Ul Haq, Ali Zaheeruddin, Ridmika Nimesh, Muhammad Kashif, Mohammed Sumon, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Shamil Mohamed.

NSC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for NCM Sporting Club ahead of this must-win encounter.

NSC Probable Playing 11

Wender Botheju, Abdul Gayaz Shaikh, Adith Kumara Bolanda, Khurram Sayeed, Shafi Shaikh, Vasudev Datla, Roshan Buddika, Praveen Cletus, Mohammed Faizan Ali, Mehmood Alam Khan, Rohan Wijewardana.

KS vs NSC Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Wender Botheju (One match, six runs, Strike Rate: 300.00)

Wender Botheju played just two balls in the last game. He hit a fantastic six off his very first ball, but was dismissed off the next and will want to do better in this upcoming match.

Botheju is a safe wicketkeeper who can help you fetch some points from behind the stumps, making him a valuable pick for your KS vs NSC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Ali Zaheeruddin (One match, 48 runs, Strike Rate: 192.00)

Ali Zaheeruddin played a brilliant 48-run knock off just 25 balls in the last game, remaining unbeaten as well. He must be included in your fantasy team for this upcoming Kuwait Ramadan T10 League contest as he is an explosive batter who can score plenty of runs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Muhammad Kashif (One match, 24 runs and one wicket, Strike Rate: 184.62 and Economy Rate: 6.00)

Muhammad Kashif put up an all-round display in the last match. He scored 24 runs while picking up an important wicket at an economy rate of 6.00. Kashif could get you points in both the batting and bowling departments, making him a must-have on your KS vs NSC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Sumon (One match, two wickets, Economy Rate: 7.50)

Mohammed Sumon picked up two wickets at an economy of 7.50 in the last game. He is a quality bowler who should find a place in your fantasy team for this upcoming Kuwait Ramadan T10 League encounter.

KS vs NSC match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Muhammad Kashif

Muhammad Kashif is a capable option to lead your KS vs NCM Dream11 fantasy team due to his ability to perform with both bat and ball. He scored 24 runs while taking one wicket in the last match.

Ravija Sandaruwan

Ravija Sandaruwan has a safe pair of gloves and is generally solid behind the stumps. He scored just one run in the last game but will look forward to bettering those stats in the upcoming game.

5 Must-pick players with stats for KS vs NSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wender Botheju: Six runs in one match.

Ali Zaheeruddin: 48 runs in one match.

Muhammad Kashif: 24 runs and one wicket in one match.

Mohammed Sumon: Two wickets in one match.

Ridmika Nimesh: Two wickets in one match.

KS vs NSC match expert tips

Muhammad Kashif could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball. He will play a key role if his team is to win this upcoming Kuwait Ramadan T10 League contest.

KS vs NSC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Sporting Club Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait T10 League

Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Sporting Club Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Ravija Sandaruwan, Wender Botheju.

Batters: Ahsan Ul Haq, Ali Zaheeruddin, Shafi Shaikh, Vasudev Datla.

All-rounders: Ridmika Nimesh, Muhammad Kashif.

Bowlers: Mohammed Sumon, Sayed Monib, Rohan Wijewardana.

KS vs NSC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Sporting Club Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait T10 League

Kuwait Swedish vs NCM Sporting Club Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Ravija Sandaruwan, Abdul Gayaz Shaikh.

Batters: Ahsan Ul Haq, Ali Zaheeruddin, Vasudev Datla, Adith Kumara Bolanda.

All-rounders: Ridmika Nimesh, Muhammad Kashif, Mohammed Faizan Ali.

Bowlers: Mohammed Sumon, Sayed Monib.

