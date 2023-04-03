KUCC vs KRM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will see Karavali United Cricket Club (KUCC) squaring off against the KRM Panthers (KRM) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, April 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KUCC vs KRM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Karavali United Cricket Club have lost their last two matches. The KRM Panthers, on the other hand, are at the top of the table with victories in both league matches.

Karavali United Cricket Club are low on confidence, and the KRM Panthers are likely to continue their winning momentum in this game.

KUCC vs KRM Match Details

The 22nd match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 3 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:45 AM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KUCC vs KRM, Match 22

Date and Time: 3rd April 2023, 1:45 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between MEC and FCC, where a total of 185 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

KUCC vs KRM Form Guide

KUCC - L L

KRM - W W

KUCC vs KRM Probable Playing XI

KUCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Kamlesh Kumar, Venkata Ramesh, Maksum Sayed, Nikhil Rao (wk), Yousuf Mohiuddin, Shaik Mokhadder, Abdulaziz Abdulkarim, Raghu Kumar (c), Aajay Rangta, Riyaz K Patan, Subhasis Das

KRM Playing XI

No injury updates

Hashim Mohammed (wk), Sakheer Hussain, Nawaf Dadarkar, Sajid Mahmood-I, Yogesh Naithani, Naveen Jayan (c), Arjun Narayanakutty, Khadarvalli Shaik, Subash Sivan, Hamoud Jandu, Sunil Musthafa

KUCC vs KRM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Rao

N Rao is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Mohammed is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Hussain

S Das and S Hussain are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Sayed played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Abdulkarim

K Shaik and A Abdulkarim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Narayanakutty is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Jandu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Jayan and H Jandu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sivan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KUCC vs KRM match captain and vice-captain choices

A Abdulkarim

A Abdulkarim will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 24 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

K Shaik

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Shaik as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 13 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KUCC vs KRM, Match 22

K Narayanakutty

K Shaik

A Abdulkarim

Y Mohiuddin

H Jandu

Karavali United Cricket Club vs KRM Panthers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karavali United Cricket Club vs KRM Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Rao

Batters: S Hussain, S Das, M Sayed

All-rounders: A Abdulkarim, K Shaik, Y Mohiuddin, K Narayanakutty, S Musthafa

Bowlers: N Jayan, H Jandu

Karavali United Cricket Club vs KRM Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Rao

Batters: S Hussain

All-rounders: A Abdulkarim, K Shaik, Y Mohiuddin, K Narayanakutty, S Musthafa, S Mokhadder

Bowlers: N Jayan, H Jandu, S Sivan

Poll : 0 votes