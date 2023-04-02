KZLS vs VB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah League, Match 15

The 15th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will see the Kabul Zalmi Live Star (KZLS) squaring off against Valley Boyz (VB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, April 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KZLS vs VB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Kabul Zalmi Live Star won their last match of the tournament against UAE Champions by 94 runs. Valley Boyz, on the other hand, fell short against the Interglobe Marine by 15 runs.

Valley Boyz will give it their all to win the match, but the Kabul Zalmi Live Star are a better team and will likely continue their winning momentum.

KZLS vs VB Match Details

The 15th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 2:00 AM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KZLS vs VB, Match 15

Date and Time: 2nd April 2023, 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Khandan XI and Karwan CC, where a total of 108 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

KZLS vs VB Form Guide

KZLS - W

VB - L

KZLS vs VB Probable Playing XI

KZLS Playing XI

No injury updates

Amjad Gul-II, Masood Gurbaz (wk), Abdul Khaliq, Sohail Shah, Yasir Khan, Abdul Lateef (c), Abdulhaq Abdulmateen-Lala, Wasim Akram, Rafeeq Zaman, Irfan Ullah-I, Hilal Afghan

VB Playing XI

No injury updates

Danish Hafiz (wk), Usman Trumboo, Ovais Shah, Shabir Bhat, Saqib Amin, Khalid Ibrahim, Mohsen Mattoo (c), Mafooz Ilahi, Majid Manzoor, Musa Benazir, Mudasir Bashir

KZLS vs VB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Hafiz

D Hafiz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Gurbaz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Gul

A Khaliq and A Gul are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. U Trumboo played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Akram

A Abdulmateen and W Akram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Ibrahim is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Amin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Bhat and S Amin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Ullah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KZLS vs VB match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gul

A Gul will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 81 runs in the last match.

A Khaliq

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Khaliq as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 66 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for KZLS vs VB, Match 15

A Gul

A Khaliq

W Akram

S Amin

D Hafiz

Kabul Zalmi Live Star vs Valley Boyz Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kabul Zalmi Live Star vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Hafiz, M Gurbaz

Batters: A Gul, A Khaliq, U Trumboo

All-rounders: W Akram, K Ibrahim, A Abdulmateen, A Lateef

Bowlers: S Amin, S Bhat

Kabul Zalmi Live Star vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Hafiz

Batters: A Gul, A Khaliq, U Trumboo

All-rounders: W Akram, K Ibrahim, A Abdulmateen, A Lateef, M Mattoo

Bowlers: S Amin, I Ullah

