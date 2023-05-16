LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Men's ODD, Match 2

The second match of the Ireland Men's ODD will see the Leinster Lightning (LLG) squaring off against the Northern Knights (NK) at the Mardyke Cricket Club in Cork on Tuesday, May 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. The Leinster Lightning have various in-form and experienced players who can help them win this year's Ireland Men's ODD.

The Northern Knights will give it their all to win the match but the Leinster Lightning are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LLG vs NK Match Details

The second match of the Ireland Men's ODD will be played on May 16 at the Mardyke Cricket Club in Cork. The game is set to take place at 3:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LLG vs NK, Match 2

Date and Time: 16th May 2023, 3:45 pm IST

Venue: Mardyke Cricket Club, Cork

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Since this will be the second match on the same pitch, the spinners may play some role in the game.

LLG vs NK Form Guide

LLG - Will be playing their first match

NK - Will be playing their first match

LLG vs NK Probable Playing XI

LLG Playing XI

No injury updates.

M Donegan, Philippe Le Roux, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, C McLoughlin, Greg Ford, Mikey O’Reilly, Simi Singh, Fionn Hand, Adam Rosslee (wk), Ben McCarthy.

NK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Max Burton, JA McCollum, T Koen, C Carmichael, John Matchett, GR Adair, R Pretorius, Neil Rock (wk), Matthew Humphreys, Josh Manley, Matthew Foster.

LLG vs NK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Tucker

L Tucker is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. N Rock is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Balbirnie

P Stirling and A Balbirnie are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J McCollum played exceptionally well in the last series so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Adair

S Singh and M Adair are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Tector is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B McCarthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Humphreys and B McCarthy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Little is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LLG vs NK match captain and vice-captain choices

M Adair

M Adair will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

S Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Singh as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for LLG vs NK, Match 2

A Balbirnie

S Singh

H Tector

M Adair

P Stirling

Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker.

Batters: A Balbirnie, P Stirling.

All-rounders: R Pretorius, M Adair, S Singh, H Tector, G Dockrell.

Bowlers: B McCarthy, M Humphreys, J Little.

Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Rock.

Batters: A Balbirnie, P Stirling, J McCollum.

All-rounders: M Adair, S Singh, H Tector, G Dockrell.

Bowlers: B McCarthy, F Hand, J Little.

