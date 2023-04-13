LQ vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus T10 League, Match 19

The Limassol Qalandars will go up against the Napa Royal Kings (LQ vs NRK) in the 19th match of the ECS Cyprus T10 League on Thursday, April 13. The Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LQ vs NRK playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Limassol Qalandars have managed to win two out of their six matches and are fourth in the Group A standings. They lost their last game against the Napa Royal Kings by two runs and will be out to get some revenge in Thursday's match.

The Napa Royal Kings, on the other hand, have won four out of their five matches and are second in the Group A standings. They won their last game against Amdocs CC by 18 runs and will want to keep their momentum going with another victory in this game.

LQ vs NRK Match Details

The 19th match of the ECS Cyprus T10 League will be played on April 13 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Thursday, April 13 at 05:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Limassol Qalandars vs Napa Royal Kings, ECS Cyprus T10 League, Match 19.

Date and Time: April 13, 2023, 05:00 PM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

LQ vs NRK Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground is well suited for both the batters and bowlers.

Pacers will have fun bowling here due to the pace and bounce on offer from the pitch. Meanwhile, the shorter boundaries and dimensions of the ground are going to help batters pile up runs on the board. The spinners, however, could find it difficult to keep the runs down or take wickets without extreme discipline.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score at this venue being 92.

LQ vs NRK Form Guide (ECS Cyprus T10 League)

Lissam Qalandars: L, L, W, L, W.

Napa Royal Kings: W, L, W, W, W.

LQ vs NRK probable playing 11s for today’s match

LQ Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Lissam Qalandars heading into this all-important encounter.

LQ Probable Playing 11

Sohail Ahmed, Numan Munir, Amir Hussain, Varun Malhotra, Naveed Akhtar, Shah Khalid, Prashant Patel, Rana Abdul, Muhammad Farooq, Atiq Mughal, Muhammad Mohsin.

NRK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Napa Royal Kings ahead of this crucial match.

NRK Probable Playing 11

Ali Khan, Syed Tanveer, Hardeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Muhammad Ikram, Gundeep Singh, Karanvir Singh, Sarpreet Singh, Sehran Ahmed, Muhammad Hamza, Manzoor Ali.

LQ vs NRK Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amir Hussain (Five matches, 25 runs, Strike Rate: 86.21)

Amir Hussain has been a safe wicketkeeper behind the stumps for his team. He has scored 25 runs at a strike-rate of 86.21 in five matches. While those are not eye-catching numbers, Hussain could possibly come up with a massive contribution in Thursday's match.

Top Batter Pick

Naveed Akhtar (Six matches, 19 runs and five wickets, Strike Rate: 19.17 & Economy Rate: 8.67)

Naveed Akhtar is placed in batter’s category but has been bowling decently as well. He has picked up five wickets with an economy of 8.67 in six matches, while also scoring 19 runs. Akhtar has the capacity to bring you plenty of points, making him a must-have on your LQ vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sehran Ahmed (Six matches, 251 runs and four wickets, Strike Rate: 216.38 and Economy Rate: 6.57)

Sehran Ahmed has taken this year's ECS Cyprus T10 by storm with his incredible performances. He has amassed an incredible 251 runs in six matches while also picking up four wickets. The all-rounder is a lock pick for your fantasy outfit for Thursday's match.

Top Bowler Pick

Manzoor Ali (Six matches, 39 runs and five wickets, Strike Rate: 185.71 and Economy Rate: 10.27)

Manzoor Ali has contributed in both the batting and bowling departments so far in this tournament. He has scored 39 runs while scalping five wickets in six matches and could be a valuable option for your LQ vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team.

LQ vs NRK match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Sehran Ahmed

Sehran Ahmed is the ideal candidate for captaincy roles due to his scintilliating performances in this year's ECS Cyprus T10. He has smashed 251 runs and also scalped four wickets in six matches in the tournament.

Shah Khalid

Shah Khalid has been a star performer with the bat for his team in this tournament, amassing 85 runs. He has also picked up two wickets and is another great choice for your LQ vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy roles.

5 Must-pick players with stats for LQ vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amir Hussain: 25 runs in five matches.

Naveed Akhtar: 19 runs and five wickets in six matches.

Sehran Ahmed: 251 runs and four wickets in six matches.

Manzoor Ali: 39 runs and five wickets in six matches.

Shah Khalid: 85 runs and two wickets in four matches.

LQ vs NRK match expert tips

Sehran Ahmed could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball. His statistics, as mentioned previously, are outstanding and he could prove his capabilities once again on Thursday.

LQ vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head to Head League

Lissam Qalandars vs Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Prediction - ECS Cyprus T10 League

Lissam Qalandars vs Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amir Hussain.

Batters: Sohail Ahmed, Naveed Akhtar, Karanvir Singh.

All-rounders: Shah Khalid, Prashant Patel, Hardeep Singh, Sehran Ahmed.

Bowlers: Muhammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Manzoor Ali.

LQ vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

Lissam Qalandars vs Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Prediction - ECS Cyprus T10 League

Lissam Qalandars vs Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amir Hussain.

Batters: Sohail Ahmed, Naveed Akhtar.

All-rounders: Shah Khalid, Prashant Patel, Hardeep Singh, Sehran Ahmed, Rana Abdul.

Bowlers: Muhammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Manzoor Ali.

