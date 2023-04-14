LSH vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 9

The 9th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 will see La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) squaring off against the Grenadines Divers (GRD) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Friday, April 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LSH vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

La Soufriere Hikers have won one of their last two matches of the season. The Grenadines Divers, on the other hand, are winless in all three appearances.

Grenadine Divers will give it their all to win the match, but La Soufriere Hikers is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LSH vs GRD Match Details

The 9th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played on April 14 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LSH vs GRD, Match 9

Date and Time: 14th April 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced with a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batsmen. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Fort Charlotte Strikers and the Botanical Garden Rangers Inn, where a total of 175 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

LSH vs GRD Form Guide

LSH - L W

GRD - L L L

LSH vs GRD Probable Playing XI

LSH Playing XI

No injury updates

Jahiel Walters (wk), Desron Maloney, Urnel Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Dillon Douglas, Jonathan Carter, Othneil Lewis, Larry Edwards, Kirton Lavia, Ojay Matthews, Aleon Caesar

GRD Playing XI

No injury updates

Chadwick Walton (wk), Rodrigo Thomas, Newton Browne Jr, Joe Williams, Dean Browne, Asif Hooper, Ryshon Williams, Dave Duncan, Benniton Stapleton, Romario Bibby, Geron Wyllie

LSH vs GRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Lewis

R Lewis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Walton is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Horne

U Thomas and K Horne are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Maloney played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Douglas

D Browne and D Douglas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Lewis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

W Strough

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Stapleton and W Strough. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Williams is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LSH vs GRD match captain and vice-captain choices

D Douglas

D Douglas will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 64 runs and bowled two overs in the last match.

O Lewis

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make O Lewis as he will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 6 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for LSH vs GRD, Match 9

O Lewis

B Stapleton

D Browne

D Douglas

J Carter

La Soufriere Hikers vs Grenadines Divers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 6 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

La Soufriere Hikers vs Grenadines Divers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Lewis, C Walton

Batters: K Horne

All-rounders: J Carter, D Douglas, A Hooper, R Williams, O Lewis, R Richards, D Browne

Bowlers: W Strough

La Soufriere Hikers vs Grenadines Divers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Lewis

Batters: D Maloney

All-rounders: J Carter, D Douglas, A Hooper, R Williams, O Lewis, R Richards, D Browne

Bowlers: W Strough, B Stapleton

