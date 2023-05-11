MAL vs CAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SEA Games Men's T20, Final

The Final match of the SEA Games Men's T20 will see Malaysia (MAL) squaring off against Cambodia (CAB) at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh on Thursday, May 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs CAB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams have won two games each to make it to the final of the tournament, and will lock horns in a closely-contested encounter.

Cambodia have done well, but Malaysia have the presence of an experienced set of players. With the squad displaying consistency to win crunch moments, Malaysia are likely to lift the trophy.

MAL vs CAB Match Details

The Final match of the SEA Games Men's T20 will be played on May 11 at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs CAB, Final

Date and Time: 11th May 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: AZ Group Cricket Oval, Phnom Penh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Cambodia and Philippines, where a total of 356 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

MAL vs CAB Form Guide

CAB - W W

MAL - W W

MAL vs CAB Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmad Faiz (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Aslam Khan Malik, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Amir Azim, Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Syed Aziz (wk), Vijay Unni, Virandeep Singh, Wan Azam

CAB Playing XI

No injury updates

Anish Rambabu, Etienne Beukes, Ghulam Chughtai, Lakshit Gupta, Luqman Butt (c), Ram Sharan, Sahaj Chadha (wk), Salvin Stanly, Sharwan Godara, Uday Hathinjar, Utkarsh Jain

MAL vs CAB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Chadha is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

L Gupta and Z Zulkifle are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Raushan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Singh

L Butt and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. U Sing is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Godara

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Godara and G Murtaza. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Unni is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAL vs CAB match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 158 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

L Butt

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make L Butt as he will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 89 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs CAB, Final

V Singh

L Butt

V Unni

U Sing

S Aziz

Malaysia vs Cambodia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia vs Cambodia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz, S Chadha

Batters: Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: V Singh, M Amir, S Stanly, L Butt, U Sing

Bowlers: S Godara, V Unni, G Murtaza

Malaysia vs Cambodia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz, S Chadha

Batters: Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: V Singh, L Butt, U Sing

Bowlers: S Godara, V Unni, G Murtaza, U Jain, S Ezat

