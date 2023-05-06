MAL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Gibraltar T20I Tri-Series, Match 6

The 6th match of the Gibraltar T20I Tri-Series will see Malta (MAL) squaring off against Gibraltar (GIB) at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Saturday, May 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Malta have lost all of their last three matches. Gibraltar, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Malta will give it their all to win the match, but Gibraltar are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAL vs GIB Match Details

The 6th match of the Gibraltar T20I Tri-Series will be played on May 6 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs GIB, Match 6

Date and Time: 6th May 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Portugal and Malta, where a total of 307 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

MAL vs GIB Form Guide

MAL - L L L

GIB - L W

MAL vs GIB Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Niraj Khanna, David Marks, Amar Sharma, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Fanyan Mughal, Basil George, Affy Khan (wk), Yash Singh, Jaison Jerome, Fazil Rahman

GIB Playing XI

No injury updates

Avinash Pai, James Fitzgerald, Kenroy Nestor, Samarth Bodha, Louis Bruce, Andrew Reyes, Iain Latin, Jack Horrocks, Jonathan West, Kayron Stagno (wk), Kabir Mirpuri

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Stagno

K Stagno is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Khan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Rahman

F Rahman and V Prasath are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Reyes played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Sharma

A Sharma and A Pai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. I Latin is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Bodha

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Singh and S Bodha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Horrocks is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAL vs GIB match captain and vice-captain choices

K Stagno

K Stagno will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 110 runs in the last two matches.

I Latin

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make I Latin as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 107 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs GIB, Match 6

I Latin

K Stagno

A Sharma

A Pai

F Rahman

Malta vs Gibraltar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malta vs Gibraltar Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Stagno

Batters: A Reyes, L Bruce, V Prasath, F Rahman

All-rounders: A Sharma, F Mughal, A Pai, I Latin, J Fitzgerald

Bowlers: S Bodha

Malta vs Gibraltar Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Stagno

Batters: A Reyes, V Prasath, F Rahman

All-rounders: A Sharma, F Mughal, A Pai, I Latin, J Fitzgerald, S Stanislaus

Bowlers: Y Singh

Poll : 0 votes