MAL vs LCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Portugal, Match 47

The 47th match of the ECS Portugal will see the Malo Qalandars squaring off against Lisbon Capitals (MAL vs LCA) on Wednesday, April 5. The Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs LCA Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Malo Qalandars have won all of their last eight matches. They will be keen to continue their winning run on Wednesday.

The Lisbon Capitals, on the other hand, have won three of their last seven matches. They desperately need to start picking up some momentum and will hope to get one over the Qalandars.

The Lisbon Capitals will give it their all to win the match, but the Malo Qalandars are expected to win what should be a nail-biting encounter.

MAL vs LCA Match Details

The 47th match of the ECS Portugal will be played on April 5 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Malo Qalandars vs Lisbon Capitals, Match 47, ECS Portugal.

Date and Time: April 5, 2023, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria has been good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch, while bowlers will simply need to be consistent with their lines and lengths.

Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch and fielding first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

The last match played on this pitch was between Punjab CC and the Lisbon Supergiants, where a total of 231 runs were scored. The two teams lost a combined 11 wickets.

MAL vs LCA Form Guide

Malo Qalandars - Won eight of their last eight matches.

Lahore Capitals - Won three of their last seven matches.

MAL vs LCA Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates for the Malo Qalandars heading into this important contest.

Amandeep Singh, Mian Shahid (c), Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Roushan Singh (wk), Zulfiqar Shah, Jayesh Popat, Assad Mehmood, Adnan Gondal, Asim Sarwar, Aamer Ikram.

LCA Playing XI

No injury updates for the Lahore Capitals ahead of this must-win fixture.

Amir Dar, Taj Muhammad, Ram Haritwal, Dikshit Patel, Kashi Ram, Mayank Raval (wk), Parth Patel, Sunil Patel, Mitul Patel, Akshar Patel (c), Dhaval Patel.

MAL vs LCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Patel

S Patel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your fantasy team for this match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well and is a must-have on your MAL vs LCA Dream11 fantasy team.

R Singh is another good pick for you to consider adding to your fantasy outfit for this game.

Batters

A Dar

A Ikram and A Dar are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team for this upcoming ECS Portugal match. Z Shah played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for your fantasy outfit for Wednesday's high-voltage encounter.

All-rounders

A Singh

N Shahzad and A Singh are the best all-rounder picks for your MAL vs LAC Dream11 fantasy team. They are both expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs.

D Patel is another good pick for your fantasy outfit for Wednesday's ECS Portugal match.

Bowlers

A Imran

The top bowler picks for your MAL vs LCA Dream11 team for this upcoming match are K Ram and A Imran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs, increasing their chances of scalping wickets.

A Sarwar is another good pick for your fantasy outfit for Wednesday's ECS Portugal encounter.

MAL vs LCA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Singh

A Singh will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for your MAL vs LCA Dream11 team's captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in this nail-biting ECS Portugal match.

He has earned 589 points in the last eight matches and will be keen to add to that in Wednesday's game.

N Shahzad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Shahzad your MAL vs LCA fantasy outfit's captain for Wednesday's match. He will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs, making him a good choice to lead your grand league teams.

He has earned 203 points in the last three matches and has already proved that he can be a valuable contributor in both the batting and bowling departments.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs LCA, Match 47

A Singh

N Shahzad

S Patel

A Imran

K Ram

Malo Qalandars vs Lisbon Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs in your fantasy outfit for Wednesday's match.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points in this ECS Portugal encounter and win grand leagues.

Malo Qalandars vs Lisbon Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Malo Qalandars vs Lisbon Capitals Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 - ECS Portugal

Wicketkeepers: S Patel, R Singh.

Batters: A Ikram, A Dar.

All-rounders: A Singh, N Shahzad, D Patel.

Bowlers: A Imran, K Ram, A Sarwar, A Mehmood.

Malo Qalandars vs Lisbon Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Malo Qalandars vs Lisbon Capitals Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 - ECS Portugal

Wicket-keeper: S Patel, R Singh.

Batters: A Ikram, A Dar.

All-rounders: A Singh, N Shahzad, P Patel, A Gondal.

Bowlers: A Imran, K Ram, A Sarwar.

Poll : 0 votes