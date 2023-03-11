MBL vs KOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 24

The 24th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see the Mira Bhayander Lions (MBL) go up against the Koparkairne Titans (KOT) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane, India on Saturday, March 11. Ahead of the exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the MBL vs KOT Dream11 Prediction.

Mira Bhayander Lions have won three out of their five matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against the Sanpada Scoprions by eight runs.

The Koparkairne Titans, on the other hand, have won four out of their six matches and are second in the standings. They lost their last match against the Thane Tigers by seven wickets.

MBL vs KOT Match Details

The 24th match will be played on March 11 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane, India. The match is set to take place at 1:00 pm IST.

MBL vs KOT, Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 24

Date and Time: 11 March 2023, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane, India.

MBL vs KOT Pitch Report

The track at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium Ground has been in favor of the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 124 runs.

MBL vs KOT Form Guide (Last Match)

Mira Bhayander Lions: W

Koparkairne Titans: L

MBL vs KOT probable playing 11s for today’s match

MBL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MBL Probable Playing 11

Mohd Saif, Prateet Gotsurve, Satyalaksh Jain, Prashant Joshi, Aman Patel, Rugved More, Parth Chandan, Abhishek Srivastava, Mahesh Sakpal, Mihir Bhatkar, Yasir Shaikh.

KOT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

KOT Probable Playing 11

Ram Vishal Gupta, Shourya Nilesh Desai, Divyaansh Saxena, Aditya Pawar, Ramanpreet Singh, Shaun Rodrigues, Sushant Gondkar, Siddhesh Ingawale, Tanish Shetty, Avinash Bagul, Jagdish Ranka.

MBL vs KOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shashank Shekhar (5 matches, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 97.06)

Shekhar has scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 97.06 in five matches. He bats in the top order and also earns additional points from catches.

Top Batter pick

Aditya Pawar (5 matches, 128 runs, Strike Rate: 113.27)

Aditya has batted extremely well and will be difficult to stop once he gets going. He has scored 128 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 113.27.

Top All-rounder pick

Kunal Nawarange (5 matches, 5 wickets and 47 runs, Economy Rate: 7.37 and Strike Rate: 60.26)

Kunal will be a key figure for the Koparkairne Titans with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has scored 47 runs while picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.37 in five matches.

Top Bowler pick

Ankit Chavan (4 matches, 5 wickets and 44 runs, Economy Rate: 15.25 and Strike Rate: 129.41)

Ankit is a quality bowler who can also score some handy runs in the lower-middle order. He has fetched five wickets in four matches, while also scoring 44 runs at a strike rate of 129.41.

MBL vs KOT match captain and vice-captain choices

Sujit Nayak

Though Sujit didn’t make a big impression in the tournament so far, he is a quality all-rounder who will be looking to change things around today. He has scored 14 runs in three matches.

Kunal Nawarange

Kunal could be a good choice for the captaincy as he will be a key figure for the Koparkairne Titans in both departments. He has scored 47 runs while picking up five wickets in five matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MBL vs KOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Akhilesh Shimpi: 4 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches

Rugved More: 155 runs in 5 matches

Sarfaraz: 18 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches

Kunal Nawarange: 47 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches

Aditya Pawar: 128 runs in 5 matches

MBL vs KOT match expert tips

Akhilesh Shimpi could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in incredible form of late.

MBL vs KOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

MBL vs KOT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 24, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shashank Shekhar

Batters: Aditya Pawar, Ramanpreet Singh, Srujan Athawle

All-rounders: Sujit Nayak (c), Akhilesh Shimpi, Kunal Nawarange (vc), Rugved More, Abhishek Srivastava

Bowlers: Sarfaraz, Ankit Chavan

MBL vs KOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

MBL vs KOT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 24, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shashank Shekhar

Batters: Aditya Pawar, Shaun Rodrigues, Satyalaksh Jain

All-rounders: Sujit Nayak, Parth Chandan, Kunal Nawarange, Rugved More (vc), Abhishek Srivastava (c)

Bowlers: Sarfaraz, Yaseem shaikh.

