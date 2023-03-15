MBL vs THT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Final

The final of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see the Mira Bhayander Lions (MBL) go up against the Thane Tigers (THT) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Wednesday, March 15.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the MBL vs THT Dream11 Prediction.

Mira Bhayander Lions won five out of their seven league-stage matches and finished second in the points table. They won the first semi-final against Kalyan Tuskers by 83 runs.

The Thane Tigers, on the other hand, won six out of their seven league-stage matches and finished at the top of the points table. They won the second semi-final against the Vashi Warriors by eight wickets.

MBL vs THT Match Details

The final of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 15 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The match is set to take place at 12:45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MBL vs THT, Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Final

Date and Time: 15 March 2023, 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane, India.

MBL vs THT Pitch Report

The track at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 159 runs.

MBL vs THT probable playing 11s for today’s match

MBL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MBL Probable Playing 11

Mohd Saif, Prateet Gotsurve, Satyalaksh Jain, Prashant Joshi, Aman Patel, Rugved More, Parth Chandan, Abhishek Srivastava, Mahesh Sakpal, Mihir Bhatkar, Yasir Shaikh.

THT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

THT Probable Playing 11

Bins Neyyoth, Vicky Patil, Parikshit Valsangkar, Sanket Chavan, Sahl Gode, Saurabh Ghatvisave, Apoorva Gite, Siddhesh Jadhav, Tanish Patkar, Bhavin Darji, Mohak Joshi.

MBL vs THT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Bins Neyyoth (7 matches, 95 runs, Strike Rate: 128.38)

Bins has scored 95 runs at a strike rate of 128.38 in seven matches. He bats in the top order and also earns additional points from catches.

Top Batter pick

Parikshit Valsangkar (6 matches, 146 runs and 9 wickets, Strike Rate: 126.96 and Economy Rate: 6.67)

Parikshit has been on top of his game with both the bat and ball. He has scored 146 runs while picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.67 in six matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Abhishek Srivastava (8 matches, 14 wickets and 88 runs, Economy Rate: 7.22 and Strike Rate: 106.02)

Abhishek will be a key figure for the Mira Bhayander Lions with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has scored 88 runs in eight matches, while also picking up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.22.

Top Bowler pick

Hemant Buchade (8 matches, 16 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.39)

Hemant is a breathtaking bowler who has taken16 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 4.39.

MBL vs THT match captain and vice-captain choices

Parikshit Valsangkar

Parikshit can be a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He has scored 146 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 126.96, while also picking up nine wickets.

Abhishek Srivastava

Abhishek is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 88 runs while picking up 14 wickets in eight matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MBL vs THT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Abhishek Srivastava: 88 runs and 14 wickets in 8 matches

Parikshit Valsangkar: 146 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches

Hemant Buchade: 16 wickets in 8 matches

Rugved More: 250 runs in 8 matches

Sumit Markali: 16 runs and 12 wickets in 8 matches

MBL vs THT match expert tips

Abhishek Srivastava could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in incredible form.

MBL vs THT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

MBL vs THT Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Bins Neyyoth

Batters: Parikshit Valsangkar (c), Akhil Herwadkar, Sahl Gode, Srujan Athawle

All-rounders: Rugved More, Abhishek Srivastava (vc), Jahangir Ansari

Bowlers: Hemant Buchade, Sumit Markali, Amit Panday

MBL vs THT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

MBL vs THT Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vicky Patil

Batters: Parikshit Valsangkar (vc), Akhil Herwadkar, Srujan Athawle

All-rounders: Rugved More, Abhishek Srivastava (c), Jahangir Ansari, Parth Chandan

Bowlers: Hemant Buchade, Sumit Markali, Bhavin Darji.

