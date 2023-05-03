MCC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, Match 9

The 9th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will see Muthoot Microfin (MCC) squaring off against AGORC (AGR) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MCC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Muthoot Microfin have won all of their last three matches. AGORC, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches of the tournament.

Both teams are riding on the winning momentum, but Muthoot Microfin are likely to prevail over AGORC in this nail-biting encounter.

MCC vs AGR Match Details

The 9th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on May 3 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MCC vs AGR, Match 9

Date and Time: 3rd May 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between AGORC and Jolly Rovers, where a total of 345 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

MCC vs AGR Form Guide

MCC - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

AGR - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

MCC vs AGR Probable Playing XI

MCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Akash C Pillai, Vinod-PV, Gireesh PG, Albin Alias, Harikrishan MU, Nikhil-M, Ajay Sasi, Janeesh-KJ, Alwin Philip, Anoop-G, Vimal Raj

AGR Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahul-P, Vishnu N Babu, Ajith V, Vyshakh S, Akhil MS, Ibnul Afthab, Krishnakumar T V, Vyshak Chandran, Ashwin Anand, Perumparambath Anthaf, Saly V Samson

MCC vs AGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

AC Pillai

AC Pillai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Rahul P is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Sanjeev

S Raj and S Sanjeev are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Alias played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H MU

A MS and H MU are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Chandran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Babu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S V Samson and B Babu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Jerin is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MCC vs AGR match captain and vice-captain choices

A MS

A MS will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 175 points in the last two matches.

B Babu

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Babu as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 254 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for MCC vs AGR, Match 9

H MU

A MS

B Babu

S V Samson

P Jerin

Muthoot Microfin vs AGORC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Muthoot Microfin vs AGORC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: AC Pillai, Rahul P

Batters: S Sanjeev

All-rounders: H MU, A MS, V Chandran, Nikhil M

Bowlers: B Babu, S V Samson, P Jerin, N Basil

Muthoot Microfin vs AGORC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: AC Pillai

Batters: S Sanjeev

All-rounders: A MS, V Chandran, Nikhil M

Bowlers: B Babu, S V Samson, P Jerin, N Basil, Anoop G, Sreejith KR

Poll : 0 votes