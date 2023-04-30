MCC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, Match 3

The 3rd match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will see Muthoot Microfin (MCC) squaring off against Prathibha Cricket Club (PRC) at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Sunday, April 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MCC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Muthoot Microfin won their first match of the tournament against Jolly Rovers by 2 runs. Prathibha Cricket Club, on the other hand, won their last match against AGORC by 6 wickets.

Both teams will be confident with a victory under their belt, but Prathibha Cricket Club are likely to win this exciting encounter.

MCC vs PRC Match Details

The 3rd match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on April 30 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MCC vs PRC, Match 3

Date and Time: 30th April 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Muthoot Microfin and Jolly Rovers, where a total of 325 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

MCC vs PRC Form Guide

MCC - W

PRC - W

MCC vs PRC Probable Playing XI

MCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Akash C Pillai (wk), Sanjay Raj, Gireesh PG, Albin Alias, Sanju Sanjeev, Alwin Philip, R Harikrishna, Harikrishan MU, Nikhil-S, Balu Babu, Jerin PS, Anoop-G

PRC Playing XI

No injury updates

Sreenath K (wk), Arun KA, Rahul Dev, Akshay Manohar, Akshay T K, Renjith Raveendran, Rakesh KJ, Aswanth S Sankar, Vinil TS, Midhun P K, Sharafuddeen NM, Rajeev Pillai

MCC vs PRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

AC Pillai

AC Pillai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Sreenath is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A KA

S Sanjeev and A KA are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Alias played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H MU

A S Sankar and H MU are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. F Vinil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Jerin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Babu and B Babu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Anoop G is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MCC vs PRC match captain and vice-captain choices

A KA

A KA will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 104 runs in the last match.

P Jerin

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Jerin as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 19 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for MCC vs PRC, Match 3

H MU

A KA

P Jerin

A S Sankar

S Sanjeev

Muthoot Microfin vs Prathibha Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Muthoot Microfin vs Prathibha Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: AC Pillai

Batters: A KA, S Sanjeev, A Alias

All-rounders: H MU, AS Sankar, T Vinil

Bowlers: B Babu, Midhun PK, P Jerin, Anoop G

Muthoot Microfin vs Prathibha Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: AC Pillai

Batters: A KA, S Sanjeev

All-rounders: H MU, AS Sankar, T Vinil, R KJ

Bowlers: B Babu, Midhun PK, P Jerin, Anoop G

