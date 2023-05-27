MIB vs TCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Japan Cricket League, Match 4

The 4th match of the Japan Cricket League will see the Men in Blue CC (MIB) squaring off against the Tigers Cricket Club (TCC) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday, May 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MIB vs TCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Men in Blue CC lost their last match to Kawasaki Knight Riders by 23 runs. Tigers Cricket Club, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the tournament.

The Men in Blue CC will be under pressure and are likely to fall short against Tigers Cricket Club.

MIB vs TCC Match Details

The 4th match of the Japan Cricket League will be played on May 27 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MIB vs TCC, Match 4

Date and Time: 27th May 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Tokyo Falcons and Kawasaki Knight Riders, where a total of 232 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

MIB vs TCC Form Guide

MIB - L

TCC - Will be playing their first match

MIB vs TCC Probable Playing XI

MIB Playing XI

No injury updates

Ankit Panwar, Saifuddin Raja, Abhipray Deewan, Akash Shastri, Pramod Singh, Vikash Ranjan, Gurdeep Dua (c), Manvi Prashanth, Naveen Negi, Chandradev Pandey, Nimish Bhardwaj

TCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Gagan Suri, Bharat Chugh, Ajay Kumar-Thakur (wk), Anil Kumar-III, Jijo George, Sachin Thakur, Gurman Singh (c), Manoj Bhardwaj, PK Kumar, Roshan Dangal, Piyush Kumbare

MIB vs TCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Kumar

A Kumar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Umarane is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Suri

A Deewan and G Suri are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Shastri played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Ravichandran

G Singh and S Ravichandran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Dua is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Thomas

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Kumbare and S Thomas. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MIB vs TCC match captain and vice-captain choices

G Singh

G Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

S Ravichandran

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ravichandran as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for MIB vs TCC, Match 4

S Ravichandran

G Singh

N Thomas

P Kumbare

G Dua

Men in Blue CC vs Tigers Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Men in Blue CC vs Tigers Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Kumar

Batters: A Deewan, A Shastri, G Suri

All-rounders: S Ravichandran, G Singh, G Dua, A Panwar, A Kumar

Bowlers: N Thomas, P Kumbare

Men in Blue CC vs Tigers Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Kumar

Batters: A Deewan, G Suri

All-rounders: S Ravichandran, G Singh, G Dua, A Panwar, A Kumar

Bowlers: N Thomas, P Kumbare, P Kumar

