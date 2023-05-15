ML-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SEA Games Women's T20, 3/4 Place Playoff

The 3/4th Place Playoff match of the SEA Games Women's T20 will see Malaysia Women (ML-W) squaring off against Singapore Women (SIN-W) at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh on Monday, May 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ML-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Singapore Women have won one of their last two matches. Malaysia Women, too, have secured a solitary victory in two appearances.

Both teams appear to be equally matched, but Malaysia Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ML-W vs SIN-W Match Details

The 3/4th Place Playoff match of the SEA Games Women's T20 will be played on May 15 at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ML-W vs SIN-W, 3/4th Place Playoff

Date and Time: 15th May 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: AZ Group Cricket Oval, Phnom Penh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

ML-W vs SIN-W Form Guide

ML-W - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

SIN-W - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

ML-W vs SIN-W Probable Playing XI

ML-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Wan Julia (wk), Winifred Duraisingam ©, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela

SIN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shafina Mahesh ©, Riyaa Bhasin, Ada Bhasin, Ishita Shukla, GK Diviya, Piumi Gurusinghe (wk), Johanna Pooranakaran, Vinu Kumar, Roshni Seth, Chathurani Abeyratne, Tan Zay H

ML-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Julia

W Julia is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. J Si Ping is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Hunter

M Elysa and E Hunter are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Sreemurugavel played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Hamizah

S Mahesh and A Hamizah are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Duraisingam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Elessa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Dania and A Elessa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Pooranakaran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ML-W vs SIN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Hamizah

A Hamizah will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 13 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.

A Elessa

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Elessa as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for ML-W vs SIN-W, 3/4th Place Playoff

A Elessa

A Duraisingam

A Hamizah

N Dania

S Mahesh

Malaysia Women vs Singapore Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia Women vs Singapore Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Julia

Batters: E Hunter, A Elessa

All-rounders: G Diviya, W Duraisingam, A Hamizah, M Ismail, R Ramesh, S Mahesh

Bowlers: A Elessa, N Dania

Malaysia Women vs Singapore Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Julia

Batters: E Hunter

All-rounders: G Diviya, W Duraisingam, A Hamizah, M Ismail, R Ramesh, S Mahesh

Bowlers: A Elessa, N Dania, J Pooranakaran

