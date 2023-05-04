The 4th match of the SEA Games Women's T20 will see Malaysia Women (ML-W) squaring off against Thailand Women (TL-W) at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh on Thursday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ML-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Thailand Women have various in-form and experienced players who can help them start their campaign on a positive note.

Malaysia Women will give it their all to win the match, but Thailand Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ML-W vs TL-W Match Details

The 4th match of the SEA Games Women's T20 will be played on May 4 at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ML-W vs TL-W, Match 4

Date and Time: 4th May 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: AZ Group Cricket Oval, Phnom Penh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Singapore Women and Indonesia Women, where a total of 190 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

ML-W vs TL-W Form Guide

ML-W - Will be playing their first match

TL-W - Will be playing their first match

ML-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XI

ML-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Aina Najwa, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mas Elysa, WA Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Christina Baret, J Intan, Nur Dania Syuhada, Aisya Eleesa, Arianna Natsya

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Banthida Leephatthana, N Chantam, N Chaiwai (c), R Kanoh, S Tippoch, C Sutthiruang, N Koncharoenkai (wk), N Boochatham, S Laomi, O Kamchomphu, P Maya

ML-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Koncharoenkai

N Koncharoenkai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Najwa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Chantam

E Hunter and N Chantam are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Chaiwai played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Ismail

W Duraisingam and M Ismail are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Boochatham is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Damia

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Laomi and N Damia. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Eleesa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ML-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ismail

M Ismail will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

W Duraisingam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Duraisingam as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ML-W vs TL-W, Match 4

N Boochatham

W Duraisingam

M Ismail

N Chantam

S Tippoch

Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chantam, N Chaiwai, E Hunter

All-rounders: M Ismail, N Boochatham, W Duraisingam, S Tippoch, C Sutthiruang

Bowlers: S Laomi, N Damia

Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chantam, N Chaiwai

All-rounders: M Ismail, N Boochatham, W Duraisingam, S Tippoch

Bowlers: S Laomi, N Damia, O Kamchomphu, T Putthawong

