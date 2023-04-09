MYH vs AAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Final

The final match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will see the Malaysian Hawks (MYH) squaring off against the Asian All Stars (AAS) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, April 9.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MYH vs AAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Malaysian Hawks have won nine of their last 13 matches. The Asian All Stars, on the other hand, have won eight of their last 14 games.

The Asian All Stars will give it their all to win the match, but the Malaysian Hawks are expected to win this encounter.

MYH vs AAS Match Details

The final match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on April 9 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MYH vs AAS, Final

Date and Time: 9th April 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically smart will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between All Asian Stars and Pakistan Eagles, where a total of 165 runs were scored for a loss of 14 wickets.

MYH vs AAS Form Guide

MYH - Won 9 of their last 13 matches

AAS - Won 8 of their last 14 matches

MYH vs AAS Probable Playing XI

MYH Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Hafizs (c), Muhammad Izzudin, Rosman Zakaria, Mohd Anuar Abdullah (wk), Md Razman Zabri, Suharril Fetri, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Muhammad-Iqbal Azan, Shukri Rahim, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Syazrul Idrus

AAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Yasir Shah-I, Aslam Khan Malik (wk), Bahar Ali, Golam Samdani, Sabeel Mehmood (c), Amir Khan Malik, Peter Issac, Kumar Ananthan, Mohammed Ilyas, Fawad Ali, Syed Aziz

MYH vs AAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Khan Malik is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Zazmie

A Hafizs and N Zazmie are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Amir played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Khan Malik

S Fetri and R Khan Malik are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Siyadat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Tan Haris

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Tan Haris and A Khan Malik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Rashid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MYH vs AAS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Aziz

S Aziz will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 847 points in the last nine matches.

N Zazmie

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Zazmie as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 734 points in the last 12 matches.

5 Must-Picks for MYH vs AAS, Final

A Tan Haris

N Zazmie

S Aziz

A Khan Malik

S Fetri

Malaysian Hawks vs Asian All Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysian Hawks vs Asian All Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz, A Khan Malik

Batters: N Zazmie, A Hafizs, M Amir

All-rounders: R Khan Malik, S Fetri

Bowlers: A Tan Haris, A Khan Malik, A Rashid, K Kumar

Malaysian Hawks vs Asian All Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: N Zazmie, A Hafizs, M Amir, A Faiz

All-rounders: R Khan Malik, S Fetri, M Siyadat

Bowlers: A Tan Haris, A Khan Malik, M Shukri

