MYH vs AAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 26

The 26th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will see the Malaysian Hawks (MYH) squaring off against the Asian All-Stars (AAS) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Monday, April 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MYH vs AAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Malaysian Hawks have won four of their last eight matches. The Asian All-Stars, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in five of their nine appearances.

The Asian All-Stars are tough competitors, but the Malaysian Hawks are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MYH vs AAS Match Details

The 26th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on April 3 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MYH vs AAS, Match 26

Date and Time: 3rd April 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Indian Kings and Pakistan Eagles, where a total of 183 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

MYH vs AAS Form Guide

MYH - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

AAS - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

MYH vs AAS Probable Playing XI

MYH Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Hafizs (c), Muhammad Izzudin, Rosman Zakaria, Mohd Anuar Abdullah (wk), Md Razman Zabri, Suharril Fetri, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Muhammad-Iqbal Azan, Shukri Rahim, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Syazrul Idrus

AAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Yasir Shah-I (wk), Aslam Khan Malik, Bahar Ali, Golam Samdani, Sabeel Mehmood (c), Amir Khan Malik, Peter Issac, Kumar Ananthan, Mohammed Ilyas, Fawad Ali, Syed Aziz

MYH vs AAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Khan Malik is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Zazmie

A Hafizs and N Zazmie are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Amir played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Khan Malik

S Fetri and A Khan Malik are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Khan Malik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Tan Haris

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Tan Haris and S Ezat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Bin Fhadli is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MYH vs AAS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Aziz

S Aziz will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 612 points in the last six matches.

M Amir

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Amir as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 43 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for MYH vs AAS, Match 26

A Tan Haris

N Zazmie

M Amir

S Aziz

A Khan Malik

Malaysian Hawks vs Asian All Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysian Hawks vs Asian All Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz, A Khan Malik

Batters: N Zazmie, A Hafizs, M Amir

All-rounders: A Khan Malik, M Zaman, R Khan Malik, M Siyadat, S Fetri

Bowlers: A Tan Haris

Malaysian Hawks vs Asian All Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: N Zazmie, A Hafizs, M Amir, S Muniandy

All-rounders: A Khan Malik, M Zaman, R Khan Malik, M Siyadat, S Fetri

Bowlers: A Tan Haris

