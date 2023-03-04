NBC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League, Match 28

The 28th match of the Guwahati Premier League will see the Nabajyoti Club (NBC) go up against City Cricket Club (CCC) at the Judges Field in Guwahati, India on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NBC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Nabajyoti Club have won two out of their eight matches and are fifth in the points table. They lost their last match against 91 Yards Club by 26 runs.

City Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won five out of their nine matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last match against Bud Cricket Club by three wickets.

NBC vs CCC Match Details

The 28th match of the Guwahati Premier League played on March 4 at the Judges Field in Guwahati, India. The match is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NBC vs CCC, Guwahati Premier League, Match 28

Date and Time: 4 March, 2023, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati, India.

NBC vs CCC Pitch Report

The track at the Judges Field Ground is batting-friendly. Pacers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 184.

NBC vs CCC Form Guide (Last Match)

Nabajyoti Club: L

City Cricket Club: L

NBC vs CCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

NBC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NBC Probable Playing 11

RM Alam, CD Sarma, Amlanjyoti Das, Denish Das(C), Nibir Deka, Nihar Deka, Anurag Talukdar, Bishal Roy, Dharani Rabha, Rituraj Biswas, Parvej Musaraf.

CCC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

CCC Probable Playing 11

HG Tamuli, Rohan Hazarika, RG Hazarika, Aditya Barua(C), Abhijot Singh Sidhu, BS Chetri, Raj Agarwal, Virat Singh, PP Das, JC Bhumij, PL Das.

NBC vs CCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Wasiqur Rahman (9 matches, 122 runs, Strike Rate: 134.07)

Wasiqur is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 134.07 in nine matches.

Top Batter pick

Rahul Hazarika (9 matches, 308 runs, Strike Rate: 127.80)

Rahul has been phenomenal, particularly with the bat, this season. He has scored 308 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 127.80.

Top All-rounder pick

Roshan Alam (five matches, eight wickets, and eight runs, Economy Rate: 10.69 and Strike Rate: 61.54)

Roshan has been very impactful in the tournament as he has the ability to pick up crucial wickets. He has scored eight runs while picking up eight wickets in five matches.

Top Bowler pick

Jogeswar Bhumij (8 matches, 16 wickets and 38 runs, Economy Rate: 10.49 and Strike Rate: 172.73)

Jogeswar has the ability to change the complexion of the match with both the bat and ball. He has picked up 16 wickets in eight matches, while also scoring 38 runs at a strike rate of 172.73.

NBC vs CCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahul Hazarika

Rahul has been batting brilliantly, and his consistent performances make him an ideal captaincy pick. He has scored 308 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 127.80.

Wasiqur Rahman

Wasiqur can be a good choice for captaincy as he will be a key figure for City Cricket Club with the bat. He has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 134.07 in nine matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NBC vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jogeswar Bhumij 38 runs and 16 wickets in 8 matches

Dharani Rabha 98 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches

Abhijot Singh Sidhu 29 runs and 7 wickets in 9 matches

Nibir Deka 181 runs in 7 matches

Roshan Alam 8 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches

NBC vs CCC match expert tips

Jogeswar Bhumij could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been contributing from both ends and hence fetching hefty fantasy points.

NBC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head to Head League

NBC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction - Guwahati Premier League

NBC vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Wasiqur Rahman, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Avijit Singha Roy

Batters: Pallavkumar Das, Rahul Hazarika, Denish Das, Nibir Deka

All-rounders: Roshan Alam

Bowlers: Dharani Rabha, Jogeswar Bhumij, Abhijot Singh Sidhu

NBC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

NBC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction - Guwahati Premier League

NBC vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Wasiqur Rahman, Avijit Singha Roy

Batters: Pallavkumar Das, Rahul Hazarika, Denish Das, Nibir Deka

All-rounders: Roshan Alam

Bowlers: Jogeswar Bhumij, Dharani Rabha, Pritam Das, Rajjakuddin Ahmed.

Poll : 0 votes