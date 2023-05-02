NCMI vs TCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy, Match 13

The 13th match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will see NCM Investments (NCMI) squaring off against Tally CC (TCC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, May 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NCMI vs TCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Tally CC will be playing their first match. NCM Investments, on the other hand, secured a victory against Ecovert FM by six wickets.

Tally CC will give it their all to win the match, but NCM Investments are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NCMI vs TCC Match Details

The 13th match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will be played on May 2 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NCMI vs TCC, Match 13

Date and Time: 2nd May 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between TGS and Big Easy XI, where a total of 332 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

NCMI vs TCC Form Guide

NCMI - W

TCC - Will be playing their first match

NCMI vs TCC Probable Playing XI

NCMI Playing XI

No injury updates

Unnimohan Mohandas, Diju Xavier (c), Vasudev Datla, MM Ali, Liyosh Rakesh Sindhu, Adith Kumara Bolanda, Rubel Hossain-I, Nimish Lathif, Rohan Wijewardana (wk), Manjula Prasan, Muhammad Rizwan Allauddin

TCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Khalid Butt, Shamshad Ahmad, Zeeshan Baig, Asmat Ali, M Afzal, Shahid Amin (c), Atif Mazhar, Faisal Nawaz, Kashif Riaz, Shahbaz Ahmad (wk), Ismail Pasha

NCMI vs TCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Mohandas

U Mohandas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Ahmad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Xavier

K Riaz and D Xavier are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Kumara played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Mazhar

N Hussain and A Mazhar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Idrees is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Rizwan and H Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Shaheen is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NCMI vs TCC match captain and vice-captain choices

N Hussain

N Hussain will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

D Xavier

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Xavier as he will bat in the top order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 47 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for NCMI vs TCC, Match 13

D Xavier

N Hussain

A Idrees

K Riaz

S Amin

NCM Investments vs Tally CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

NCM Investments vs Tally CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Mohandas

Batters: A Kumara, D Xavier, S Amin, K Riaz

All-rounders: A Idrees, A Mazhar, N Hussain

Bowlers: H Singh, M Rizwan, T Shaheen

NCM Investments vs Tally CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Mohandas

Batters: A Kumara, D Xavier, K Riaz

All-rounders: A Idrees, A Mazhar, N Hussain, M Ahmad

Bowlers: H Singh, M Rizwan, R Wijewardana

Poll : 0 votes