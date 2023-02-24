ND-W vs GIB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECI Women Gibraltar, Match 11

The 11th game of the ECI Women Gibraltar will see Netherlands Women (ND-W) go up against Gibraltar Women (GIB-W) at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar on Saturday (February 25).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ND-W vs GIB-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Netherlands have won three of their four games and are second in the points table. They lost their last game against Italy by seven wickets. Gibraltar, meanwhile, have failed to win their five games and are reeling at the bottom of the standings. They lost their last game against Sweden by 78 runs.

ND-W vs GIB-W Match Details

The 11th game of the ECI Women Gibraltar will be played on February 25 at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar at 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: ND-W vs GIB-W, ECI Women Gibraltar, Match 11

Date and Time: February 25, 2023; 12:00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

ND-W vs GIB-W Pitch Report

The Europa Sports Complex is a pitch that's primarily batting-friendly. Pacers have fun bowling here due to the double-paced nature of the pitch. They will enjoy good swing and bounce and could trouble the batters. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 105.

ND-W vs GIB-W Form Guide (Last Match)

Netherlands Women: L

Gibraltar Women: L

ND-W vs GIB-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

ND-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

ND-W Probable Playing XI

J van Vliet, B de Leede, SL Kalis, HDJ Siegers(C), AH Thomson, Annemijn van Beuge, F Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Mikkie Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch.

GIB-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

GIB-W Probable Playing XI

Sally Barton, Rosaleen Reilly, Christian McNally, Nicola Caruana, Prabha Raghunath, Noelle Laguea, Elizabeth Ferrary(C), Niamh Robeson, Julia Anson, Hannah Trinidad, Yanira Blagg.

ND-W vs GIB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Babette de Leede (3 matches, 78 runs, Strike Rate: 195.00)

De Leede is a decent wicketkeeper pick, scoring 78 runs in three games at a strike rate of 195.00.

Top Batter pick

Sterre Kalis (3 matches, 105 runs, Strike Rate: 175.00)

Kalis is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock here. She has scored 105 runs at a strike rate of 175.00 in three games.

Top All-rounder pick

Iris Zwilling (4 matches, 2 wickets and 69 runs, Economy Rate: 8.00 and Strike Rate: 164.29)

Zwilling could provide you with valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball. She has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 164.29 in four games and also picked up two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Caroline de Lange (4 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.83)

De Lange is a quality bowler who could provide regular breakthroughs for Netherlands. She has picked up four wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 3.83.

ND-W vs GIB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Iris Zwilling

Zwilling could be a brilliant captaincy pick. She has scored 69 runs and picked up two wickets in four games.

Caroline de Lange

De Lange could be a wise multiplier choice, as she can bowl economical spells and can chip away with wickets at regular intervals too. She has picked up four wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 3.83.

Five Must-picks with players stats for ND-W vs GIB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Iris Zwilling 69 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches

Babette de Leede 78 runs in 3 matches

Eva Lynch 14 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches

Sterre Kalis 105 runs in 3 matches

Elizabeth Ferrary 21 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches

ND-W vs GIB-W Match Expert Tips

Iris Zwilling could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as she has been in incredible form with both bat and ball.

ND-W vs GIB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Head-to-Head League

ND-W vs GIB-W Dream11 Prediction - ECIW Gibraltar

ND-W vs GIB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede

Batters: Sterre Kalis

All-rounders: Iris Zwilling, Elizabeth Ferrary, Noelle Laguea, Frederique Overdijk

Bowlers: Caroline de Lange, Isabel van der Woning, Hannah Landheer, Eva Lynch, Amy Valverde

ND-W vs GIB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Grand League

ND-W vs GIB-W Dream11 Prediction - ECIW Gibraltar

ND-W vs GIB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede

Batters: Mikkie Zwilling, Sterre Kalis

All-rounders: Iris Zwilling, Elizabeth Ferrary, Noelle Laguea, Frederique Overdijk

Bowlers: Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Eva Lynch, Amy Valverde.

