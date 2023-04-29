NEP vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Premier Cup, Semi Final 2

The 2nd semi-final match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup will see Nepal (NEP) squaring off against Kuwait (KUW) at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Saturday, April 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Nepal have won three of their last four matches. Kuwait, too, have emerged victorious on three of their last four occasions.

Kuwait are a tough opponent, but Nepal are likely to get a ticket to the final due to their experience.

NEP vs KUW Match Details

The 2nd semi-final match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup will be played on April 29 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs KUW, Semi Final 2

Date and Time: 29th April 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Kuwait and Hong Kong, where a total of 314 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

NEP vs KUW Form Guide

NEP - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

KUW - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

NEP vs KUW Probable Playing XI

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, B Sharki, K Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Asif Sheikh (wk), Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC

KUW Playing XI

No injury updates

R Sandaruwan, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Bilal Tahir, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam (c), Parvinder Kumar, Usman Ghani, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Shiraz Khan, Sayed Monib

NEP vs KUW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Ghani

U Ghani is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Bhavsar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Sharki

P Kumar and B Sharki are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Kumar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Kami

M Aslam and S Kami are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Idrees is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Patel and S Lamichhane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Monib is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NEP vs KUW match captain and vice-captain choices

S Lamichhane

S Lamichhane will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 414 points in the last three matches.

S Kami

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Kami as he will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 299 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for NEP vs KUW, Semi Final 2

S Kami

A Idrees

K Malla

S Lamichhane

M Aslam

Nepal vs Kuwait Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nepal vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Ghani

Batters: B Sharki

All-rounders: K Malla, S Kami, S Khan, A Idrees, M Aslam

Bowlers: Y Patel, S Monib, S Lamichhane, S Quddus

Nepal vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Ghani

Batters: B Sharki

All-rounders: K Malla, S Kami, A Idrees, M Aslam

Bowlers: Y Patel, S Monib, S Lamichhane, S Quddus, L Rajbanshi

