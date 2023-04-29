TGS vs JKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy, Match 9

The 9th match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will see TGS (TGS) squaring off against Jubilee Konaseema CC (JKC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday, April 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TGS vs JKC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Jubilee Konaseema CC lost their last match of the tournament. TGS, too, could not secure a victory in their last league match.

TGS will give it their all to win the match, but Jubilee Konaseema CC is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TGS vs JKC Match Details

The 9th match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will be played on April 29 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 12:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TGS vs JKC, Match 9

Date and Time: 29th April 2023, 12:45 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Ecovert FM and NCM Investments, where a total of 341 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

TGS vs JKC Form Guide

TGS - L

JKC - L

TGS vs JKC Probable Playing XI

TGS Playing XI

No injury updates

Allan Stanley (c), Jacob Chacko, Preetham Dsouza, Sarfraz Gulzar-Khan, Fahad Zahid, Nilesh Patidar, Arshad Shah, Shahid Shaikh, Asif Makrani, Naushad Malvankar (wk), Abdul Rauf

JKC Playing XI

No injury updates

Satish Kukkala, Manjula Bandara, Jogi Chinna, Buji Babu Rapaka, Sunil Choppala (c), Venky Choppala, Subramanyam Yanadiah (wk), Sreenivasulu Chinniboina, Arjun-II, Sai Kumar, Venkata-MS Achanta

TGS vs JKC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Malvankar

N Malvankar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Kukkala is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Yanadiah

J Chinna and S Yanadiah are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Chacko played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Patidar

S Choppala and N Patidar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Makrani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Subaya

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Arjun and R Subaya. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Alvares is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TGS vs JKC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Yanadiah

S Yanadiah will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 43 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

N Patidar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Patidar as he will bat in the top order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 39 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for TGS vs JKC, Match 9

S Yanadiah

A Makrani

R Subaya

S Choppala

N Patidar

TGS vs Jubilee Konaseema CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

TGS vs Jubilee Konaseema CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Malvankar, S Kukkala

Batters: S Yanadiah, J Chacko

All-rounders: A Makrani, N Patidar, M Bandara, S Choppala, V Choppala

Bowlers: Arjun, R Subaya

TGS vs Jubilee Konaseema CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Malvankar, S Kukkala

Batters: S Yanadiah, J Chacko

All-rounders: A Makrani, N Patidar, M Bandara, S Choppala, V Choppala, A Shah

Bowlers: R Subaya

