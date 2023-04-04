NKL vs GED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament will see Nakheel (NKL) go up against Gems Education CC (GED) at the ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai on Tuesday, April 4.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NKL vs GED Dream11 Prediction.

Nakheel have won one out of their two matches and are third in the Pool A points table. They lost their last match against the Infusion Invergy Lions by seven wickets.

Gems Education CC, on the other hand, won their opening match against the Infusion Invergy Lions by 106 runs and are placed at the top of the Pool A points table.

NKL vs GED Match Details, ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament

The 11th match of the ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament will be played on April 4 at the ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NKL vs GED, ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament, Match 11

Date and Time: 4th April, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai.

NKL vs GED Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 157 runs.

NKL vs GED Form Guide (ICC Academy Ramadan Tournament)

Nakheel: L

Gems Education CC: W

NKL vs GED probable playing 11s for today’s match

NKL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NKL Probable Playing 11

Banty Nandy, Iqbal Mohammed, Abdul Haseeb, Sandip Pednekar, Ijaz Ahmed, Prashanth Prasad, Aqil Abbasi, Fareed Muhammad, Abdullah Siddique, Naeem Muhammad, Nishad Kunju.

GED Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GED Probable Playing 11

Muhammd Salman, Revlino Fernandes, Shahan Akram, Taimoor Ali-l, Bilal Mirza, Mohsin Irshad, Asim Arshad, Qaiser Nawaz, Ali Afridi, Ahmad Zaman, Amer Shahzad.

NKL vs GED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Banty Nandy (2 matches, 41 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 215.79 and Economy Rate: 10.00)

Banty is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of playing a big knock. He has scored 41 runs at a strike rate of 215.79 in two matches, while also picking up one wicket.

Top Batter pick

Shahzad Ali-l (1 match, 19 runs, Strike Rate: 146.15)

Shahzad batted decently in the opening match, scoring 19 runs at a strike rate of 146.15. He could play a big knock in this game.

Top All-rounder pick

Ali Teepu (1 match, 23 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 109.52 and Economy Rate: 4.00)

Ali could be a wise multiplier choice for his all-round abilities. He scored 23 runs while scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in the opening match.

Top Bowler pick

Shoaib Abid (1 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.00)

Shoaib is expected to lead his side’s bowling unit. He picked up five wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 4.00.

NKL vs GED match captain and vice-captain choices

Ali Teepu

Ali is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he has been in incredible form in both departments. He scored 23 runs while scalping two wickets in the opening match.

Banty Nandy

Banty can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. He has scored 41 runs while picking up one wicket in two matches.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NKL vs GED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shoaib Abid: 5 wickets in 1 match

Aqil Abbasi: 80 runs in 2 matches

Salman Shahid: 73 runs in 1 match

Ali Teepu: 2 wickets and 23 runs in 1 match

Ijaz Ahmed: 3 wickets in 2 matches

NKL vs GED match expert tips

Shoaib Abid could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in blazing-hot form.

NKL vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

NKL vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepera: Banty Nandy (vc), Muhammd Salman, Salman Shahid

Batters: Shahzad Ali-l, Malik Ghazanfar

All-rounders: Ali Teepu (c), Ali Abassi, Ijaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Shoaib Abid, Amer Shahzad, Abdullah Siddique

NKL vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

NKL vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Salman Shahid, Banty Nandy

Batters: Sajid Iqbal, Abdul Haseeb

All-rounders: Ali Teepu (c), Ali Abassi (vc), Ijaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Shoaib Abid, Amer Shahzad, Abdullah Siddique, Naeem Muhammad.

