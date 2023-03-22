NMC vs CLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 26

Nambor Club will go up against Club Tiranga (NMC vs CLT) in the 26th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship on Wednesday (March 22). The Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar will host this important contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NMC vs CLT playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Nambor Club have won one out of their three matches and are fourth in the Group B points table. They won their last match against Evergreen Cricket Club by six wickets and will be looking to make it two victories from two in this match.

Club Tiranga, on the other hand, have also won one out of their three matches and are placed just below their opponents in the points table. They lost their last game against BDMTCC by six wickets and will be keen to get back to winning ways on Wednesday afternoon.

NMC vs CLT Match Details

The 26th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Wednesday (March 22) at 12:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Nambor Club vs Club Tiranga, Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 26.

Date and Time: March 22, 2023, 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar.

NMC vs CLT Pitch Report

The track at the Satindra Mohan Dev Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball, but there may not be much help for the spinners, who will have to be extremely disciplined.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score being 116 runs.

NMC vs CLT Form Guide (Assam Premier Club Championship)

NMC: W, L.

CLT: L.

NMC vs CLT probable playing 11s for today’s match

NMC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Nambor Club heading into this crucial encounter.

NMC Probable Playing 11

Vikram Rawat, Kunal Sarma, Rahul Agrawal, Deepjyoti Sarma, Dhiraj Deka, Bargis Hazarika, Dipu Gogoi, Sushanta Bikash Bharadwaj, Baibhab Bora, Deep Nath, Raiyan Rahat Hussain.

CLT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Club Tiranga ahead of this important match-up.

CLT Probable Playing 11

Gaurav Talukdar, Pradip Sarkar, Bishal Saha, Denish Das, Pallav Das, Ranjan Bikash Das, Danish Ahmed, Himangshu Saraswat, Pritish Roy, Parag Barman, Sanjib Pathak.

NMC vs CLT Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahul Agrawal (Two matches, 23 runs, Strike Rate: 67.65)

Rahul Agrawal is a safe wicketkeeper who can help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps. He has scored 23 runs at a strike-rate of 67.65 in two matches and will be keen to improve that tally in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Denish Das (Two matches, 47 runs, Strike Rate: 114.63)

Denish Das has got to bat in just one innings in the Assam Premier Club Championship this year. He batted brilliantly in that game, smashing 47 runs at a strike rate of 114.63. He is surely a must-have pick in your NMC vs CLT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kunal Sarma (Two matches, two runs and one wicket, Strike Rate: 66.67 and Economy Rate: 7.50)

Kunal Sarma has not been able to perform to his merit but will look to better his record in both the batting and bowling departments in Wednesday's game. While he is a talented all-rounder, he has scored only two runs while picking up one wicket in two matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Raiyan Rahat Hussain (Two matches, two wickets, Economy Rate: 5.33)

Raiyan Rahat Hussain has picked up two wickets at a decent economy rate of 5.33 in two games at this year's Assam Premier Club Championship. He is a quality bowler who should find a place in your NMC vs CLT Dream11 fantasy team.

NMC vs CLT match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Pallav Das

Pallav Das has scored 29 runs at a strike-rate of 116.00 in one innings. He is a top-quality batter who is also an apt choice to lead your NMC vs CLT Dream11 fantasy side for Wednesday's match.

Bargis Hazarika

Bargis Hazarika has been in fine form and has been batting well for his team. He has amassed 56 runs with a strike-rate of 143.59 in two matches, making him a superb option to wield your fantasy team's captaincy or vice-captaincy.

5 Must-pick players with stats for NMC vs CLT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rahul Agrawal: 23 runs in two matches.

Denish Das: 47 runs in two matches.

Kunal Sarma: Two runs and one wicket in two matches.

Raiyan Rahat Hussain: Two wickets in two matches.

Bargis Hazarika: 56 runs in two matches.

NMC vs CLT match expert tips

Kunal Sarma is yet to fire in this year's Assam Premier Club Championship, contributing just one wicket and two runs in two matches. However, he could still prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team as he has previously shown that he can deliver the goods at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NMC vs CLT match, click here!

NMC vs CLT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League

Nambor Club vs Club Tiranga Dream11 Prediction - Assam Premier Club Championship

Nambor Club vs Club Tiranga Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Agrawal.

Batters: Pradip Sarkar, Denish Das, Pallav Das, Bargis Hazarika.

All-rounders: Kunal Sarma, Sushanta Bikash Bharadwaj, Danish Ahmed.

Bowlers: Deep Nath, Raiyan Rahat Hussain, Pritish Roy.

NMC vs CLT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

Nambor Club vs Club Tiranga Dream11 Prediction - Assam Premier Club Championship

Nambor Club vs Club Tiranga Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Agrawal.

Batters: Pradip Sarkar, Denish Das, Pallav Das, Bargis Hazarika, Vikram Rawat.

All-rounders: Kunal Sarma, Danish Ahmed, Dipu Gogoi.

Bowlers: Raiyan Rahat Hussain, Parag Barman.

Poll : 0 votes