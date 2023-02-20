NS vs TO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Final

The final of the MCA T20 Super Series will see the Northern Strikers go up against the Thunderstorm Outlanders (NS vs TO) on Monday, February 20. The Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NS vs TO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Northern Strikers won four out of their six league-stage matches in this year's MCA T20 Super Series and finished second in the points table. They won the first qualifier against Southern Hitters by nine wickets.

The Thunderstorm Outlanders, on the other hand, won only one out of their six league-stage matches and finished at the bottom of the points table. However, they stepped up when it mattered to win the second qualifier against the Southern Hitters by 78 runs.

With both teams securing convincing victories in the qualifiers, we could be in for an extremely fascinating encounter when they meet on Monday.

NS vs TO Match Details

The final of the MCA T20 Super Series will be played on February 20 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The match is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Northern Strikers vs Thunderstorm Outlanders, MCA T20 Super Series, Final.

Date and Time: February 20, 2023, 12:30 pm IST.

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

NS vs TO Pitch Report

The track at the Bayuemas Oval Ground is a balanced one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. However, there may not be much in the wicket for the spinners.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 134 runs.

NS vs TO Form Guide (Last Match)

Northern Strikers: W.

Thunderstorm Outlanders: W.

NS vs TO probable playing 11s for today’s match

NS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Northern Strikers ahead of this summit clash.

NS Probable Playing 11

Virandeep Singh, Ibrahim Zahid, Wan Muhammad, Muhammad Khairullah, Aslam Khan Malik, Amir Khan Malik, Sanjhey Subanantha, Mohammad Afiq, Vijay Unni, Rizwan Haider, Abdul Rashid Ahad.

TO Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Thunderstorm Outlanders ahead of their most important match of the season.

TO Probable Playing 11

Syed Rehmanatullah, Usman Hashmi, Akbar Ali, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Hasan Masood, Ariff Jamaluddin, Saleh Shadman, Subhani Shaik, Dilawar Abbas, Vishwa Lakruwan.

NS vs TO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Virandeep Singh (Seven matches, 344 runs, Strike Rate: 152.21)

Virandeep Singh is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for the match on Monday as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He has scored 344 runs at a strike rate of 152.21 in seven matches and will be keen to continue his good run in this vital match-up.

Top Batter pick

Muhammad Amir Azim (Seven matches, 123 runs, Strike Rate: 123.57 and Economy Rate: 8.75)

Muhammad Amir Azim has been in excellent form with the bat in this tournament and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. He has scored 123 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 123.57, while scalping one wicket as well.

Given his form and ability, Amir Azim should be a lock pick for your NS vs TO Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Vijay Unni (Seven matches, 14 wickets and 109 runs, Economy Rate: 9.44 and Strike Rate: 92.37)

Vijay Unni has been contributing in both the batting and bowling departments, fetching hefty fantasy points. He has scored 109 runs while picking up 14 wickets in seven matches in this year's MCA T20 Super Series. Unni is a must-have for your fantasy team for this match.

Top Bowler pick

Subhani Shaik (Five matches, six wickets, Economy Rate: 8.09)

Subhani Shaik is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for the Thunderstorm Outlanders in this all-important final. He has fetched six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 8.09 and is a quality option for your NS vs TO Dream11 fantasy outfit.

NS vs TO match captain and vice-captain choices

Virandeep Singh

Virandeep Singh will be a good choice for your fantasy team's captaincy as he has been in blazing hot form. He has scored 344 runs at a strike rate of 152.21 in seven matches and is expected to deliver once again on Monday.

Vijay Unni

Vijay Unni will be a good choice for your fantasy outfit's vice-captaincy as he can pick up wickets regularly and also be quite useful with the bat as well. He has scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 92.37 in seven matches, while also picking up 14 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NS vs TO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Virandeep Singh: 344 runs in seven matches.

Vijay Unni: 109 runs and 14 wickets in seven matches.

Rahim Khan Malik: 30 runs and 11 wickets in seven matches.

Arslan Shabir Sandhu: 134 runs and six wickets in five matches.

Rizwan Haider: Six runs and 11 wickets in five matches.

NS vs TO match expert tips

Virandeep Singh could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in this match.

NS vs TO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

Northern Strikers vs Thunderstorm Outlanders Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Northern Strikers vs Thunderstorm Outlanders Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh.

Batters: Muhammad Amir Azim, Hasan Masood, Aslam Khan Malik.

All-rounders: Vijay Unni, Prashant Pawar, Saleh Shadman, Arslan Shabir Sandhu.

Bowlers: Rizwan Haider, Subhani Shaik, Rahim Khan Malik.

NS vs TO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

Northern Strikers vs Thunderstorm Outlanders Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Northern Strikers vs Thunderbolt Outlanders Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh.

Batters: Muhammad Amir Azim, Ariff Jamaluddin, Aslam Khan Malik.

All-rounders: Vijay Unni, Prashant Pawar, Saleh Shadman, Arslan Shabir Sandhu.

Bowlers: Rizwan Haider, Hasnat Nisar, Rahim Khan Malik.

