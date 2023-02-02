NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash, Match 2

Northern Strikers will be up against UKM KPT in the second match of the MCA T10 Bash at the Bayumas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, February 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NS vs UKM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

With these being the opening match, both teams would like to kickstart their campaign with a win and climb to the top spot in the points table.

NS vs UKM Match Details

The second match of the MCA T10 Bash will be played on February 2 at the Bayumas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The match is set to take place at 1.50 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NS vs UKM, MCA T10 Bash, Match 2

Date and Time: February 2, 2022, 1.50 pm IST

Venue: Bayumas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

NS vs UKM Pitch Report

The track at the Bayumas Oval Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 132 runs.

Last 2 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

NS vs UKM Form Guide (Last match)

Northern Strikers: NA

UKM KPT: NA

NS vs UKM probable playing 11s for today’s match

NS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NS Probable Playing 11

Virandeep Singh (C), D Mogan, Vijay Unni, Rizwan Haider, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ibrahim Zahid, Mohammad Afiq, Rahim Khan Malik, Wan Muhammad, Muhammad Amir Azim, and Aslam Khan Malik.

UKM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

UKM Probable Playing 11

Ahmad Faiz(C), Fitri Sham, Syazrul Idrus, Arief Yusof, Ajeb Khan, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Ammar Hazalan, Muhammad Irfan Ashri, Firdaus Asri, Muhammad Faiq Haikal, and Kumar Ananthan.

NS vs UKM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Virandeep Singh (15 matches, 422 runs and 16 wickets, Strike Rate: 163.57 and Economy Rate: 8.91)

Virandeep has scored 422 runs at a strike rate of 163.57 in 15 T10 matches while also picking up 16 wickets.

Top Batter pick

Amir Khan Malik (5 matches, 22 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 122.22 and Economy Rate: 8.10)

Amir is a capable all-rounder with the ability to take bowlers on from the first ball. He has scored 22 runs while picking up eight wickets in five T10 matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Ajeb Khan (10 matches, 8 wickets and 133 runs, Economy Rate: 10.33 and Strike Rate: 149.44)

Ajeb is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 149.44 in 10 matches, while also picking up eight wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Fitri Sham (13 matches, 10 wickets and 50 runs, Economy Rate: 10.06 and Strike Rate: 151.52)

Fitri can keep things tight and pick wickets at regular intervals. He has picked up 10 wickets while scoring 50 runs in 13 matches.

NS vs UKM match captain and vice-captain choices

Virandeep Singh

Virandeep is a no-brainer choice for captaincy in this match. He has scored 422 runs while picking up 16 wickets in 15 T10 matches.

Amir Khan Malik

Amir can prove to be the difference between the two teams on Thursday. He has scored 22 runs while picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.10 in five matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NS vs UKM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Virandeep Singh - 422 runs and 16 wickets in 15 matches

Amir Khan Malik - 8 wickets and 22 runs in 5 matches

Fitri Sham - 50 runs and 10 wickets in 13 matches

Ajeb Khan - 8 wickets and 133 runs in 10 matches

NS vs UKM match expert tips

Virandeep Singh could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NS vs UKM match, click here!

NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

NS vs UKM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh

Batters: Amir Khan Malik, Ahmad Faiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Amir Azim

All-rounders: Ajeb Khan, Firdaus Asri

Bowlers: Vijay Unni, Fitri Sham, Dhivendran Mogan, Syazrul Idrus

NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

NS vs UKM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh

Batters: Amir Khan Malik, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Amir Azim

All-rounders: Ajeb Khan, Faiz Nasir, Sanjhey Subanantha

Bowlers: Rizwan Haider, Vijay Unni, Fitri Sham, Syazrul Idrus.

