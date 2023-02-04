NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash, Match 7

Northern Strikers (NS) will take on UKM - KPT (UKM) in the seventh game of the MCA T10 Bash at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (February 4). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NS vs UKM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Strikers beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 13 runs in their last game and are second in the points table. UKM - KPT, meanwhile, won their last game against Southern Hitters by seven runs and are atop the points table.

NS vs UKM Match Details

The seventh game of the MCA T10 Bash will be played on February 4 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 11:40 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: NS vs UKM, MCA T10 Bash, Match 19

Date and Time: February 4, 2022; 11:40 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

NS vs UKM Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur has been in favour of bowlers in the last few games. Pacers have managed to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Meanwhile, batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last three games here being just 74.

Last 3 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 74

Average second innings score: 54

NS vs UKM Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Northern Strikers: W-NR

UKM - KPT: W-NR

NS vs UKM probable playing XIs for today’s match

NS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

NS Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Amir Azim (C), Vijay Unni, Wan Muhammad (WK), Amir Khan, Sanjhey Subanantha, Aslam Khan Malik, Rahim Khan Malik, Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Khairullah, Rizwan Haider, Virandeep Singh

UKM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

UKM Probable Playing XI

Ahmad Faiz (C), Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Zuhdi Hazalan (WK), Ajeb Khan, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Ammar Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Lokman Nur Hakim, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Irfan, Haiqal Khair

NS vs UKM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Virandeep Singh (1 match, 60 runs, Strike Rate: 139.53)

Virandeep batted well in the last game, scoring 60 runs at a strike rate of close to 140. He could be a crucial pick.

Top Batter pick

Ahmad Faiz (1 match, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 175.00)

Faiz scored 14 runs at a strike rate of 175 in the last game against Southern Hitters. He's a hard-hitting batter who can score quick runs.

Top All-rounder pick

Ajeb Khan (1 match, 13 runs, Strike Rate: 144.44)

Khan is a quality all-rounder who can fetch healthy points with both bat and ball. In the last game, he scored 13 runs at a strike rate of 144.44.

Top Bowler pick

Lokman Nur Hakim (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.50)

Hakim is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He bowled well in the last game, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 10.50.

NS vs UKM match captain and vice-captain choices

Virandeep Singh

Singh is a no-brainer captaincy choice. In the last game, he scored 60 at a strike rate of 139.53.

Rahim Khan Malik

Khan could provide you with some valuable points with the ball in this match. He picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.50 in the last game.

Five Must-picks with players stats for NS vs UKM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Virandeep Singh 60 runs in 1 match

Lokman Nur Hakim 3 wickets in 1 match

Rahim Khan Malik 2 wickets in 1 match

Fitri Sham 8 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

Rizwan Haider 1 wicket in 1 match

NS vs UKM match expert tips

Fitri Sham is someone who can do well with both bat and ball. He scored eight runs and also picked up a wicket in the last game.

NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Head-to-Head League

NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

NS vs UKM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Amir Azim, Amir Khan, Aslam Khan Malik

All-rounders: Ajeb Khan

Bowlers: Vijay Unni, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Rizwan Haider, Rahim Khan Malik

NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Grand League

NS vs UKM Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

NS vs UKM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Amir Azim, Amir Khan

All-rounders: Ajeb Khan, Sanjhey Subanantha

Bowlers: Haiqal Khair, Vijay Unni, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Rizwan Haider

