NSC vs LLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 29

NCM Sporting Club (NSC) will go up against Lanka Lions (LLK) in the 29th match at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Thursday (April 6). Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

NCM Sporting Club have failed to win either of their three matches and are sixth in the Group B points table. They lost their last game against Kuwait Swedish by six runs.

Lanka Lions, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are third in the Group B points table. They won their last match against TGS by 31 runs.

NSC vs LLK Match Details

The 29th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait on Thursday (April 6) at 11:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NSC vs LLK, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 29

Date and Time: 6th April, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

NSC vs LLK Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground has been equally helpful to the batters as well as the bowlers. Bowlers keeping their lines and lengths tight would essentially be doing well on this track.

Batters, once set, can also look to play their shots freely and score runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 127 runs.

NSC vs LLK Form Guide (Kuwait Ramadan T10 League)

NSC: L-L

LLK: W-L-W

NSC vs LLK probable playing 11s for today’s match

LLK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

LLK Probable Playing 11

Ashan Chathuranga, Nalaka Dayan, Saliya Wasanth, Antony Nishantha, Madusanka Fernando, Dinesh Weerawansa, Dilip Kumara Senawirathna, Yohan Chandana, Nipun Madushan, Sujith Ranawaka, Yamini Akram.

NSC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NSC Probable Playing 11

Wender Botheju, Abdul Gayaz Shaikh, Adith Kumara Bolanda, Khurram Sayeed, Shafi Shaikh, Vasudev Datla, Roshan Buddika, Praveen Cletus, Mohammed Faizan Ali, Mehmood Alam Khan, Rohan Wijewardana.

NSC vs LLK Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Wender Botheju (2 matches, 22 runs, Strike Rate: 275)

Botheju has scored 22 runs in two matches. He is a safe wicketkeeper as well who can help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Yohan Chandana (3 matches, 84 runs, Strike Rate: 182.61)

Chandana has been batting well recently, having smashed 84 runs at a strike rate of 182.61 in three matches. He should find a place in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nalaka Dayan (3 matches, 122 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 206.78 and Economy Rate: 12.25)

Dayan has been a quality all-rounder and has been performing on both fronts. He has amassed 122 runs while picking up one wicket in three matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Sujith Ranawaka (3 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.67)

Ranawaka has been brilliant with the ball, scalping eight wickets with an economy of 7.67. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

NSC vs LLK match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Nalaka Dayan

Dayan is a capable option to lead your fantasy team due to his ability to perform on both fronts. He has smashed 122 runs while taking one wicket in three matches.

Sujith Ranawaka

Ranawaka has been phenomenal with the ball in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League and has been a great addition to the team. He has scalped eight wickets and could be a great captain pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for NSC vs LLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wender Botheju: 22 runs in 2 matches

Yohan Chandana: 84 runs in 3 matches

Nalaka Dayan: 122 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches

Sujith Ranawaka: 8 wickets in 3 matches

Shafi Shaikh: 56 runs in 2 matches

NSC vs LLK match expert tips

Nalaka Dayan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball. Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NSC vs LLK match, click here!

NSC vs LLK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Wender Botheju, Abdul Gayaz Shaikh.

Batters: Saliya Wasanth, Antony Nishantha, Yohan Chandana, Shafi Shaikh, Vasudev Datla.

All-rounders: Nalaka Dayan.

Bowlers: Sujith Ranawaka, Yamini Akram, Rohan Wijewardana.

NSC vs LLK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Wender Botheju, Abdul Gayaz Shaikh.

Batters: Saliya Wasanth, Yohan Chandana, Shafi Shaikh, Vasudev Datla.

All-rounders: Nalaka Dayan.

Bowlers: Sujith Ranawaka, Yamini Akram, Rohan Wijewardana, Nipun Madushan.

