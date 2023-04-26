NWL vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Cool and Smooth T20, Match 27

The 27th match of the Cool And Smooth T20 will see Winthorpe Lions (NWL) squaring off against the New Bolans Blasters (BOB) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday, April 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NWL vs BOB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Bolans Blasters have won three of their last six matches. The New Winthorpe Lions, too, have secured three victories in same appearances.

Bolans Blasters will give it their all to win the match, but the New Winthorpe Lions are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NWL vs BOB Match Details

The 27th match of the Cool And Smooth T20 will be played on April 26 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 2:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NWL vs BOB, Match 27

Date and Time: 26th April 2023, 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Pigotts Crushers and Jennings Tigers, where a total of 220 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

NWL vs BOB Form Guide

NWL - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

BOB - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

NWL vs BOB Probable Playing XI

NWL Playing XI

No injury updates

Jermaine Otto, Junior Henry, Micheal Palmer, Bartlete Henry (wk), Michael Leask, Mikkel Govia, Ian Eusebe, Owen Graham, Ishmael Peters, Orandel Boston, Hilroy Andrew

BOB Playing XI

No injury updates

Kerry Mentore (wk), Richie Berrington, Derek Mourillon, Tajeja Tonge, Michael Harilall, Morton Browne, Taiem Tonge, Zidane Clarke, Orlando Peters, Martin Ceasar, Gavin Williams

NWL vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mentore

K Mentore is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Otto is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Govia

R Berrington and M Govia are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Palmer played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Leask

M Leask and T Tonge are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Peters is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Peters

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Harilall and I Peters. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Browne is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NWL vs BOB match captain and vice-captain choices

M Govia

M Govia will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 476 points in the last five matches.

M Leask

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Leask as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 484 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for NWL vs BOB, Match 27

M Leask

M Govia

I Peters

R Berrington

K Mentore

New Winthorpes Lions vs Bolans Blasters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Winthorpes Lions vs Bolans Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore

Batters: M Palmer, R Berrington, M Govia

All-rounders: T Tonge, M Leask, O Peters, O Graham

Bowlers: I Peters, M Harilall, M Browne

New Winthorpes Lions vs Bolans Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore

Batters: M Palmer, R Berrington, M Govia, B Henry

All-rounders: T Tonge, M Leask, O Peters

Bowlers: I Peters, M Harilall, M Browne

Poll : 0 votes