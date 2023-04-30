OMN vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Premier Cup, 3rd Place Playoff

The 3rd Place Playoff match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup will see Oman (OMN) squaring off against Kuwait (KUW) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday, April 30.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OMN vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Oman have won three of their last five matches. Kuwait, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches of the tournament.

Kuwait will give it their all to win the match, but Oman is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OMN vs KUW Match Details

The 3rd Place Playoff match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup will be played on April 30 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to start at 8:45 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OMN vs KUW, 3rd Place Playoff

Date and Time: 30th April 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this ground was between UAE and Oman, where a total of 426 runs were scored for a loss of 16 wickets.

OMN vs KUW Form Guide

OMN - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

KUW - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

OMN vs KUW Probable Playing XI

OMN Playing XI

No injury updates

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

KUW Playing XI

No injury updates

R Sandaruwan, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Bilal Tahir, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam (c), Parvinder Kumar, Usman Ghani, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Shiraz Khan, Sayed Monib

OMN vs KUW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Ghani

U Ghani is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Bhavsar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Singh

K Prajapati and J Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Khan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Maqsood

M Aslam and Z Maqsood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Idrees is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Patel and B Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OMN vs KUW match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Maqsood

Z Maqsood will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 629 points in the last five matches.

B Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Khan as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 460 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for OMN vs KUW, 3rd Place Playoff

B Khan

A Idrees

Z Maqsood

Y Patel

M Aslam

Oman vs Kuwait Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Oman vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Ghani

Batters: J Singh, K Prajapati

All-rounders: Z Maqsood, M Nadeem, A Idrees, M Aslam

Bowlers: Y Patel, S Monib, B Khan, A Khan

Oman vs Kuwait Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Ghani

Batters: J Singh

All-rounders: Z Maqsood, S Khan, A Idrees, M Aslam

Bowlers: Y Patel, S Monib, B Khan, A Khan, S Quddus

