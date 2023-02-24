OV vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for New Zealand Domestic Test, Match 15

Otago Volts (OV) will square off against Wellington Firebirds (WF) in the 15th match at the University Oval in Dunedin, starting on Saturday, February 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Otago Volts have managed to win just one out of their four games and are languishing at the bottom of the table. They lost their last match against Northern Districts by five wickets.

Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, have won two out of their four matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against Central Districts by 68 runs.

OV vs WF Match Details

The 15th match of the New Zealand Domestic Test will be played from February 25 at the University Oval, Dunedin, at 03.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OV vs WF, New Zealand Domestic Test, Match 15

Date and Time: February 25-28, 2023, 03.00 am IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

OV vs WF Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval is primarily batting-friendly. Pacers have fun bowling here due to the double-paced nature of the pitch. They will enjoy decent swing and bounce, which could trouble the batters. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 328 runs.

Last 5 Matches (New Zealand Domestic Test)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 328

Average second innings score: 262

OV vs WF Form Guide (New Zealand Domestic Test)

OV: L-L-D-W-D

WF: W-L-L-W-W

OV vs WF probable playing 11s for today’s match

OV Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

OV Probable Playing 11

Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Thorn Parkes, Max Chu, Michael Rippon, Travis Muller, Jake Gibson, Jacob Duffy, and Jarrod McKay.

WF Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

WF Probable Playing 11

Luke Georgeson, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly, Tom Blundell, Tim Robinson, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Adam Leonard, Ian McPeake, and Michael Snedden.

OV vs WF Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Max Chu (4 matches, 198 runs, Strike Rate: 39.36)

Max is an excellent batter who has scored 198 runs in four matches. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Nick Kelly (4 matches, 209 runs, Strike Rate: 53.04)

Kelly has been batting well in recent matches and at a good strike rate. He has amassed 209 runs in four matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rachin Ravindra (4 matches, 272 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 47.05 and Economy Rate: 3.17)

Ravindra has been phenomenal in this tournament, contributing with both bat and ball. He has smashed 272 runs while taking eight wickets in four matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Ian McPeake (2 matches, 11 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.99)

Ian has bowled beautifully and has scalped wickets at regular intervals. He has taken 11 wickets at an economy of 3.99 in two matches.

OV vs WF match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Michael Rippon

Rippon has been in excellent form in this tournament, scoring 234 runs in four matches. He can prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice in this game.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra could be the best option available to lead your team, keeping in mind the form he is in. He has amassed 272 runs while picking up eight wickets in four matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for OV vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Max Chu - 198 runs in 4 matches

Nick Kelly - 209 runs in 4 matches

Rachin Ravindra - 272 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches

Ian McPeake - 11 wickets in 2 matches

Michael Rippon - 234 runs in 4 matches

OV vs WF match expert tips

Rachin Ravindra could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

OV vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head to Head League

OV vs WF Dream11 Prediction - New Zealand Domestic Test

OV vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Max Chu

Batters: Hamish Rutherford, Finn Allen

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Ian McPeake

OV vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

OV vs WF Dream11 Prediction - New Zealand Domestic Test

OV vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Max Chu

Batters: Nick Kelly, Finn Allen

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek

Bowlers: Travis Muller, Jacob Duffy

