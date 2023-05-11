PAC vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JOMA Caribbean T10, Match 29

The 29th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will see Pacers (PAC) squaring off against the Hawksbills (HAW) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday, May 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAC vs HAW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pacers have won three of their last nine matches. Hawksbills, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in four out of nine games.

Pacers have a talented squad, but Hawksbills are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAC vs HAW Match Details

The 29th match of the JOMA Caribbean T10 will be played on May 11 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAC vs HAW, Match 29

Date and Time: 11th May 2023, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Chargers and Pacers, where a total of 118 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

PAC vs HAW Form Guide

PAC - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

HAW - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

PAC vs HAW Probable Playing XI

PAC Playing XI

No injury updates

Tyrone Williams (c), Kenrick Scott, Micah McKenzie, Jedidiah Martin, Martin Ceasar, Bartlett Henry, Nick Elvin, Melvin Charles, Malique Gerald, Junior Henry, Kevin Pittman (wk)

HAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Justin Athanaze (c), Deran Benta, Anthony Martin, Michael Dover (wk), Owen Graham, Michael Harillal, Jamaul Fernandez, Ian Eusebe, Zaveek Toppin, Zianni Da Silva, Nicholas Tappin

PAC vs HAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Benta

D Benta is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Dover is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Williams

M Gerald and T Williams are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Charles played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Athanaze

J Athanaze and K Gore are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Tonge is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Harilall

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Martins and M Harilall. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M McKenzie is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAC vs HAW match captain and vice-captain choices

J Athanaze

J Athanaze will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 614 points in the last nine matches.

T Williams

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Williams as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 476 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAC vs HAW, Match 29

K Gore

J Athanaze

G Tonge

T Williams

M Harilall

Pacers vs Hawksbills Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pacers vs Hawksbills Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Benta

Batters: T Williams, M Gerald

All-rounders: G Tonge, J Athanaze, K Gore, K Scott, O Graham

Bowlers: M McKenzie, M Harilall, A Martins

Pacers vs Hawksbills Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Benta

Batters: T Williams, M Gerald

All-rounders: G Tonge, J Athanaze, K Gore, K Scott

Bowlers: M McKenzie, M Harilall, A Martins, N Tappin

