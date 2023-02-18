PAG vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Arabian T20 League, Match 26

The 26th match of the ICC Arabian T20 League will see the Pacific Group (PAG) go up against Future Mattress (FM) at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE on Saturday, February 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAG vs FM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pacific Group have won one out of their three matches and are fourth in the Group A points table. They lost their last match against The Vision Shipping by five runs.

Future Mattress, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are third in the Group A points table. They won their last match against Gems Education by 49 runs.

PAG vs FM Match Details

The 26th match of the ICC Arabian T20 League is scheduled to be played on February 18 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE. The match is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAG vs FM, ICC Arabian T20 League, Match 26

Date and Time: February 18, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE

PAG vs FM Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground has been in favor of batters in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, bowlers have struggled to control the flow of runs on this ground with a fast outfield.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 190 runs.

PAG vs FM Form Guide (Last Match)

Pacific Group: L

Future Mattress: W

PAG vs FM probable playing 11s for today’s match

PAG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PAG Probable Playing 11

Fayyaz Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz (c), Hamdan Tahir, Jiju Janardhanan, Akif Raja, Mujahid Amin, Irfan Ullah-I, Mohammad Waseem, Rizwan KS, Maroof Merchant, Hassan Eisakheil.

FM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FM Probable Playing 11

Yasir Kaleem (c), Abdul Shakoor, Syed Wasi Shah, Shoaib Laghari, Umair Ali, Touqeer Riyasat, Muhammad Azri Azhar, Ashwanth Valthappa, Muhammad Jaura, A Sharafu, Asif Khan.

PAG vs FM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Abdul Shakoor (2 matches, 80 runs, Strike Rate: 153.85)

Abdul, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 80 runs at a strike rate of 153.85 in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Fayyaz Ahmed (2 matches, 61 runs, Strike Rate: 152.50)

Fayyaz has batted extremely well and it will be difficult to stop him once he gets going. He has scored 61 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 152.50.

Top All-rounder pick

Umer Farooq (3 matches, 5 wickets and 46 runs, Economy Rate: 11.00 and Strike Rate: 164.29)

Umer will be a key figure for Future Mattress with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has scored 46 runs while picking up five wickets in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

Attaullah (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.25)

Attaullah is expected to lead the bowling unit for Pacific Group. He has fetched two wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 10.25.

PAG vs FM match captain and vice-captain choices

Umer Farooq

Umer is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 164.29 in three matches, while also picking up five wickets.

Fayyaz Ahmed

Fayyaz could be a good choice for the captaincy option as will be a key figure for Pacific Group with the bat. He has scored 61 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 152.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PAG vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Umer Farooq - 241 runs and 16 wickets in 6 matches

Umair Ali - 75 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Zeeshan Abid - 89 runs in 3 matches

Abdul Shakoor - 80 runs in 2 matches

Jiju Janardhanan - 46 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

PAG vs FM match expert tips

Umer Farooq could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been impressive with both the bat and ball so far this season.

PAG vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League

PAG vs FM Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

PAG vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Zeeshan Abid

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Syed Haider Shah

All-rounders: Umair Ali, Umer Farooq, Jiju Janardhanan

Bowlers: Touqeer Riyasat, Attaullah

PAG vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

PAG vs FM Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

PAG vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Zeeshan Abid, Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Syed Haider Shah

All-rounders: Umair Ali, Umer Farooq, Jiju Janardhanan, Nilansh Keswani

Bowler: Touqeer Riyasat.

