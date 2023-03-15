PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 57

The 57th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will see the Pacific Group (PAG) go up against Seven Districts (SVD) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, March 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pacific Group have won three out of their six matches and are third in the Group A points table. They won their last match against Gems Education CC by seven wickets.

Seven Districts, on the other hand, have won two out of their five matches and are seventh in the Group A points table. They won their last match against Dubai Dare Devils by eight wickets.

PAG vs SVD Match Details

The 57th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on March 15 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE. The match is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAG vs SVD, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 57

Date and Time: 15 March, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE

PAG vs SVD Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground is primarily batting-friendly. Spinners have fun bowling here due to the turn and bounce on offer. Once set, the batters can look to play their shots and score. Teams prefer chasing here, with the average first-innings score being 140.

PAG vs SVD Form Guide (Last Match)

Pacific Group: W

Seven Districts: W

PAG vs SVD probable playing 11s for today’s match

PAG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PAG Probable Playing 11

Fayyaz Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz(C), Hamdan Tahir, Jiju Janardhanan, Abhay Jotin, Akif Raja, Irfan Ullah-I, Rizwan KS, Mudassir Ghulam, Muhammad Usman-II, Nilansh Keswani.

SVD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SVD Probable Playing 11

Shahid Nawaz(C), Mohammad Mohsin, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Zohair Iqbal, Wahab Hassan, Muhammad Zameer, Farman Ali, Haider Ali-l, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Shahzad Ali, Ajmal Khan.

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Muhammad Kashif-II (3 matches, 9 runs, Strike Rate: 60.00)

Muhammad has failed to perform with the bat in the three matches he has played this season, scoring only nine runs at a strike rate of 60.00. Nonetheless, he is a quality batter who is expected to make a strong comeback in this upcoming match.

Top Batter pick

Fayyaz Ahmed (6 matches, 113 runs, Strike Rate: 137.80)

Fayyaz is an amazing batsman who understands the game and provides solid partnerships that can excel his performance with every passing match in this tournament. He has scored 113 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 137.80.

Top All-rounder pick

Jiju Janardhanan (7 matches, 158 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 168.09 and Economy Rate: 11.22)

Jiju can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 158 runs at a strike rate of 168.09 in seven matches, while also scalping three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Attaullah (6 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.20)

Attaullah has impressed everyone with his bowling skills so far this season. He has fetched 10 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 7.20.

PAG vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

Raees Ahmed Ayan

Raees is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. He has scored 250 runs at a strike rate of 159.24 in six matches, while also picking up five wickets.

Jiju Janardhanan

Jiju is a marvelous batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball in crucial stages. He has scored 158 runs while scalping three wickets in seven matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PAG vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Raees Ahmed Ayan (250 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches)

Muhammad Irfan (247 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches)

Attaullah (10 wickets in 6 matches)

Jiju Janardhanan (158 runs and 3 wickets in 7 matches)

Mudassir Ghulam (10 wickets in 7 matches)

PAG vs SVD match expert tips

Raees Ahmed Ayan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been impressive with both the bat and ball so far this season.

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 57, Head to Head League

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Kashif-II

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Rashid Mohd Habibullah

All-rounders: Jiju Janardhanan, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Nilansh Keswani, Fahad Nawaz, Haider Ali-l, Muhammad Irfan

Bowlers: Mudassir Ghulam, Attaullah

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 57, Grand League

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

PAG vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Farman Ali

Batters: Abhay Jotin, Fayyaz Ahmed

All-rounders: Jiju Janardhanan, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Haider Ali-l, Muhammad Irfan

Bowlers: Vikum Bandara Sanjaya, Attaullah.

