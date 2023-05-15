PAL vs MD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Cup, Match 12

The 12th match of the Afghanistan One Day Cup will see Pamir Legends (PAL) squaring off against Maiwand Defenders (MD) at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Monday, May 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAL vs MD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pamir Legends have won all of their last five matches. Maiwand Defenders, on the other hand, have three victories in five appearances.

Maiwand Defenders have the presence of talented set of players, but Pamir Legends are expected to continue their winning momentum.

PAL vs MD Match Details

The 12th match of the Afghanistan One Day Cup will be played on May 15 at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAL vs MD, Match 12

Date and Time: 15th May 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Hindokush Strikers and Junior Champions, where a total of 494 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

PAL vs MD Form Guide

PAL - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

MD - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

PAL vs MD Probable Playing XI

PAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Hazratullah Zazai, Bahir Shah, R Shah (c), Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ahmad Zahir, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Zahir Khan, Farid Malik

MD Playing XI

No injury updates

Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Nasir Jamal, Sediqullah Atal, Hayatullah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), I Alikhil (wk), S Shenwari, Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Wafadar

PAL vs MD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Shahzad

M Shahzad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. I Alikhil is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Zazai

H Zazai and R Shah are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Zaman played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Naib

S Ashraf and G Naib are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Omarzai is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Z Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Baqi and Z Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Akbar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAL vs MD match captain and vice-captain choices

G Naib

G Naib will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 472 points in the last five matches.

Z Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Z Khan as he will bat in the lower-middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 515 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAL vs MD, Match 12

G Naib

Z Khan

A Baqi

A Omarzai

H Zazai

Pamir Legends vs Maiwand Defenders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pamir Legends vs Maiwand Defenders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Shahzad

Batters: H Zazai, R Shah

All-rounders: G Naib, S Ashraf, S Kamal, A Omarzai, S Shinwari, H Shahidi

Bowlers: Z Khan, A Baqi

Pamir Legends vs Maiwand Defenders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Shahzad

Batters: H Zazai, R Shah, S Atal

All-rounders: G Naib, S Ashraf, S Kamal, A Omarzai, S Shinwari

Bowlers: Z Khan, A Baqi

