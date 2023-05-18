PAT vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 9

The 9th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Patriots (PAT) squaring off against the Titans (TIT) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Thursday, May 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAT vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Patriots have won one of their last two matches of the season. The Titans, too, have prevailed in a solitary occasions in two appearances.

The Titans does possess a quality roster, but the Patriots are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAT vs TIT Match Details

The 9th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 18 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAT vs TIT, Match 9

Date and Time: 18th May 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Warriors and Patriots, where a total of 234 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

PAT vs TIT Form Guide

PAT - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

TIT - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

PAT vs TIT Probable Playing XI

PAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Krishna Pandey, Manigandan V (c), V Shashank, Jai Dagar, Arunraj R Shanmugam, Sasi Kumar-U, Jaswant Singh, Virendra Singh (wk), Dinesh Sawal, Subramaniyan K, Yathish Kumar-N

TIT Playing XI

No injury updates

S Manikandan, P Kalaiyamudhan, S Prabu Ruthra, Tharun J, G Sunil kumar, T Ravi Teja (c), R Mukesh, Megaraajan Ponnurangam, Kushal Prajapat, George Samuel A (wk), V Gupta

PAT vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Pratap

V Pratap is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. G Samuel A is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Dagar

J Dagar and S Manikandann are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Beri played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Surendar

S Kumar and B Surendar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Subramaniyan K is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mariyappan P and J Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Pradhan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAT vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices

B Surendar

B Surendar will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 78 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

J Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Singh as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 31 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAT vs TIT, Match 9

B Surendar

G Samuel A

J Singh

S Kumar

Mariyappan P

Patriots vs Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Patriots vs Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Pratap, G Samuel A

Batters: J Dagar, M Beri

All-rounders: Subramaniyan K, B Surendar, S Kumar, S Venkadesan

Bowlers: Mariyappan P, J Singh, A Pradhan

Patriots vs Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Pratap, G Samuel A

Batters: J Dagar, M Beri, S Manikandann

All-rounders: Subramaniyan K, B Surendar, S Kumar, S Venkadesan

Bowlers: Mariyappan P, J Singh

