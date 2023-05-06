PAU vs MTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, Match 16

The 16th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will see Pataudi Cricket Club (PAU) squaring off against Masters Cricket Club (MTC) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday, May 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAU vs MTC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pataudi Cricket Club have won both of their last two matches. Masters Cricket Club, on the other hand, lost their last match of the tournament.

Masters Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match, but Pataudi Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAU vs MTC Match Details

The 16th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on May 6 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAU vs MTC, Match 16

Date and Time: 6th May 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Athreya Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club, where a total of 303 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PAU vs MTC Form Guide

PAU - W W

MTC - L

PAU vs MTC Probable Playing XI

PAU Playing XI

No injury updates

Athuljith M Anu, Arun Poulose, Tejas-CM (wk), Rahul Sharma-I (c), Neel Sunny, Shaun Pacha, AG Amal, Ashik Muhammad, Biju Narayanan, Ajayaghosh-NS, Pavan Raj

MTC Playing XI

No injury updates

Vishnu Raj (wk), Rohan Kunnummel, Krishna Prasad, Sreyas KV, Pallam Anfal, Sijomon Joseph (c), Abhishek Pratap, Rahul Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vinod Kumar-I, Athul Raveendran

PAU vs MTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Raj

V Raj is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Tejas CM is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Sunny

N Sunny and S KV are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Poulose played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Muhammad

P Anfal and A Muhammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A M Anu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Narayanan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Narayanan and F Fanoos. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAU vs MTC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Poulose

A Poulose will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 110 runs in the last two matches.

B Narayanan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Narayanan as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAU vs MTC, Match 16

A Muhammad

B Narayanan

P Anfal

A M Anu

A Poulose

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Raj

Batters: N Sunny, A Poulose

All-rounders: A Muhammad, P Anfal, S Joseph, R Sharma, A M Anu

Bowlers: F Fanoos, V Kumar, B Narayanan

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Raj

Batters: S KV, A Poulose

All-rounders: A Muhammad, P Anfal, S Joseph, A Pratap, A M Anu

Bowlers: F Fanoos, V Kumar, B Narayanan

