PAU vs SWC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, Match 11

The 11th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will see the Pataudi Cricket Club (PAU) squaring off against the Swantons Cricket Club (SWC) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAU vs SWC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. The Swantons Cricket Club have the presence of experienced players, who can help them win this year's KCA Club Championship.

The Pataudi Cricket Club are tough opponents, but the Swantons Cricket Club are expected to start the tournament on a winning note.

PAU vs SWC Match Details

The 11th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on May 4 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAU vs SWC, Match 11

Date and Time: 4th May 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Jolly Rovers and BK 55, where a total of 387 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PAU vs SWC Form Guide

PAU - Will be playing their first match

SWC - Will be playing their first match

PAU vs SWC Probable Playing XI

PAU Playing XI

No injury updates

Tejas-CM (wk), L.Jose, A.Poulose, N.Sunny, V.Govind, A.Ramesh, R.Sharma-I, Akhil-KG, B.Narayanan, Anshad-S, P.Raj

SWC Playing XI

No injury updates

A.Farhan-TK (wk), S.Sanjeev, Ajinas-M, V.Renjith-Menon, R.Rahim, Harikrishnan-D, P.Pavan, B.Thampi, K.Sagar Mohan, A.Sajeev, VP Kumar

PAU vs SWC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Farhan

A Farhan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Tejas CM is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Ajinas M

N Sunny and Ajinas M are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Poulose played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Ramesh

Harikrishnan D and A Ramesh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Sharma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Thampi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Narayanan and B Thampi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Sajeev is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAU vs SWC match captain and vice-captain choices

Ajinas M

Ajinas M will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

B Thampi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Thampi as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for PAU vs SWC, Match 11

Harikrishnan D

B Thampi

Ajinas M

R Sharma

A Ramesh

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Farhan

Batters: Ajinas M, N Sunny, V Renjith, A Poulose

All-rounders: A Ramesh, Harikrishnan D, R Sharma

Bowlers: A Sajeev, B Thampi, B Narayanan

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Farhan

Batters: Ajinas M, N Sunny, A Poulose

All-rounders: A Ramesh, Harikrishnan D, R Sharma

Bowlers: A Sajeev, B Thampi, B Narayanan, K Sagar

