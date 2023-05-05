PAU vs TRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, Match 13

The 13th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will see Pataudi Cricket Club (PAU) squaring off against Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Friday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAU vs TRC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pataudi Cricket Club won their last match by chasing down the target of 147. Tripunithura Cricket Club, on the other hand, failed to defend their total of 106.

Tripunithura Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match, but Pataudi Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAU vs TRC Match Details

The 13th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on May 5 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAU vs TRC, Match 13

Date and Time: 5th May 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Athreya Cricket Club and Tripunithura Cricket Club, where a total of 215 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

PAU vs TRC Form Guide

PAU - W

TRC - L

PAU vs TRC Probable Playing XI

PAU Playing XI

No injury updates

Athuljith M Anu, Arun Poulose, Tejas-CM (wk), Rahul Sharma-I (c), Neel Sunny, Shaun Pacha, AG Amal, Ashik Muhammad, Biju Narayanan, Ajayaghosh-NS, Pavan Raj

TRC Playing XI

No injury updates

E Vignesh, Subin-S (wk), Sanjeev Satheesan, Mhd Kaif, KN Harikrishnan, Ajith Raj, Muhammed Ashiq, Jose S Perayil (c), Bovas M Justin, P Nazal, Monu Krishna

PAU vs TRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Subin S

Subin S is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Tejas CM is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Sunny

N Sunny and K Harikrishnan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Poulose played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Muhammad

M Ashiq and A Muhammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A M Anu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Narayanan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Narayanan and P Nazal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Raj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAU vs TRC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Muhammad

A Muhammad will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

B Narayanan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Narayanan as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for PAU vs TRC, Match 13

A Muhammad

B Narayanan

M Ashiq

A M Anu

A Poulose

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Tripunithura Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Tripunithura Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Subin S

Batters: N Sunny, K Harikrishnan, A Poulose

All-rounders: A Raj, A Muhammad, M Ashiq, A M Anu, R Sharma

Bowlers: P Nazal, B Narayanan

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Tripunithura Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Subin S

Batters: N Sunny, A Poulose

All-rounders: A Raj, A Muhammad, M Ashiq, A M Anu, R Sharma

Bowlers: P Nazal, B Narayanan, P Raj

