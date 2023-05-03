PHI vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SEA Games Men's T20, Match 3

The 3rd match of the SEA Games Men's T20 will see the Philippines (PHI) squaring off against Singapore (SIN) at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PHI vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Singapore has various in-form and experienced players who can help them win this year's SEA Games Men's T20 championship.

The Philippines will give it their all to win the match, but Singapore are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PHI vs SIN Match Details

The 3rd match of the SEA Games Men's T20 will be played on May 3 at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PHI vs SIN, Match 3

Date and Time: 3rd May 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: AZ Group Cricket Oval, Phnom Penh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Indonesia and Malaysia, where a total of 288 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

PHI vs SIN Form Guide

PHI - Will be playing their first match

SIN - Will be playing their first match

PHI vs SIN Probable Playing XI

PHI Playing XI

No injury updates

Grant Russ (wk), Jonathan Hill (c), Richard Goodwin, Jordan Alegre, Jan Haider Kiani, Daniel Christopher Smith, Henry Tyler, Amanpreet Sirah, Jean-Miguel Catapang Podosky, Kepler Lukies, Neil Smith

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Aman Desai (wk), Amartya Kaul, Navin Param, Aaryan Modi, Abdul Rahman Bhadelia, Vinoth Baskaran, Adwitya Bhargava, Manpreet Singh, Amjad Mahboob, Thilipan Omaidurai, Akshay Roopak Puri

PHI vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Desai

A Desai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. G Russ is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Rahman

J Haider and A Rahman are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Isorena played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Christopher

D Christopher and M Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Baskaran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Catapang

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Roopak and J Catapang. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Mahboob is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PHI vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

J Catapang

J Catapang will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Singh as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for PHI vs SIN, Match 3

M Singh

J Catapang

D Christopher

A Rahman

V Baskaran

Philippines vs Singapore Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Philippines vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Desai

Batters: J Haider, A Rahman, H Isorena

All-rounders: M Singh, V Baskaran, D Christopher

Bowlers: J Catapang, N Smith, A Roopak, A Mahboob

Philippines vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Desai

Batters: J Haider, A Rahman

All-rounders: M Singh, V Baskaran, D Christopher, A Edward, H Tyler

Bowlers: J Catapang, A Roopak, A Mahboob

