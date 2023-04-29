PIC vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Cool and Smooth T20, 3rd Place Playoff

The 3rd Place Playoff match of the Cool and Smooth T20 will see Bolans Blasters (BOB) squaring off against Pigotts Crushers (PIC) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday, April 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PIC vs BOB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Bolans Blasters have won four of their last eight matches. Pigotts Crushers, too, have secured victories on four occasions in the same appearances. Both teams lost the semi-final game, and would look to finish on the third place.

Bolans Blasters have been impressive in the tournament, but Pigotts Crushers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PIC vs BOB Match Details

The 3rd Place Playoff match of the Cool and Smooth T20 will be played on April 30 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 12:30 AM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PIC vs BOB, 3rd Place Playoff

Date and Time: 30th April 2023, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bolans Blasters and Pic Liberta Black Hawks, where a total of 176 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

PIC vs BOB Form Guide

PIC - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

BOB - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

PIC vs BOB Probable Playing XI

PIC Playing XI

No injury updates

KA Kallicharan, Gershum Phillip, Essan Warner, Vishal Gobin (c), Demari Benta, CN Greaves, Vincent Shadrach Jr, Jewel Andrew (wk), LS Boucher, Elroy Francis Junior, Tyree Moore

BOB Playing XI

No injury updates

KH Mentore, Tajeja Tonge, RD Berrington, Shemar Wllace, Nazir Williams, Zidane Clarke, Omar Francis (c), Taiem Tonge, O Peters, Earl Waldron, Derek Mourillon (wk)

PIC vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mentore

K Mentore is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Andrew is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Berrington

R Berrington and K Kallicharan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Williams played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

E Francis

E Francis and T Tonge are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Benta is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

C Greaves

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Harilall and C Greaves. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Henry is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PIC vs BOB match captain and vice-captain choices

E Francis

E Francis will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 674 points in the last eight matches.

C Greaves

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Greaves as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 570 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for PIC vs BOB, 3rd Place Playoff

C Greaves

E Francis

K Henry

R Berrington

K Mentore

Pigotts Crushers vs Bolans Blasters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pigotts Crushers vs Bolans Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore, J Andrew

Batters: R Berrington, K Kallicharan

All-rounders: T Tonge, E Francis,

Bowlers: C Greaves, M Harilall, M Browne, S Parnell, K Henry

Pigotts Crushers vs Bolans Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mentore, J Andrew

Batters: R Berrington

All-rounders: T Tonge, E Francis, D Benta

Bowlers: C Greaves, M Harilall, M Browne, S Parnell, K Henry

