PKR vs CRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 41

The 41st match of the ECS Austria T10 will see the Pak Riders (PKR) squaring off against Cricketer CC (CRC) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Tuesday, May 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PKR vs CRC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Pak Riders have won three of their last five matches. Cricketer CC, on the other hand, have four victories in seven appearances.

Both teams have been decent with their impressive performances, but the Pak Riders are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PKR vs CRC Match Details

The 41st match of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 16 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PKR vs CRC, Match 41

Date and Time: 16th May 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between SNASY and Vienna Eagles, where a total of 243 runs were scored at a loss of 4 wickets.

PKR vs CRC Form Guide

PKR - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

CRC - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

PKR vs CRC Probable Playing XI

PKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Amir Naeem (wk), Imran Goraya, Saqib Riaz, Amir Latif, Klair Kailash, Umar Tariq, Kamran Naeem, Naveed Sadiq Hassan, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Adnan Sandhu, Zabihullah Nasiry

CRC Playing XI

No injury updates

Waqar Zalmai, Bilal Zalmai (c), Jaweed Zadran, Baseer Khan, Nasrullah Mirakhel, Bashir Ahmad (wk), Abdulwaseed Basit, Shafiq Safi, Masharaf Alikhel, Shahab Khan, Shadnan Khan

PKR vs CRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Naeem

A Naeem is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Ahmad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Arif

S Khan and Z Arif are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Naseri played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Sadran

R Abdurahimzai and J Sadran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Zalmai is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

W Zalmai

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Zalmai and M Alikhel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PKR vs CRC match captain and vice-captain choices

B Zalmai

B Zalmai will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 472 points in the last six matches.

J Sadran

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Sadran as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 325 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for PKR vs CRC, Match 41

J Sadran

W Zalmai

B Zalmai

R Abdurahimzai

Z Arif

Pak Riders vs Cricketer CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pak Riders vs Cricketer CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Ahmad, A Naeem

Batters: Z Arif, S Khan, A Naseri

All-rounders: B Zalmai, B Khan, R Abdurahimzai, J Sadran, N Sadiq

Bowlers: W Zalmai

Pak Riders vs Cricketer CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Naeem

Batters: Z Arif, S Khan, A Naseri

All-rounders: B Zalmai, B Khan, R Abdurahimzai, J Sadran, N Sadiq, M Nasir

Bowlers: W Zalmai

